  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Australia
  Gresley Abas Architects
  2014
  SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects

SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects

  17:00 - 29 March, 2017
SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects
Save this picture!
SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects, © Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

© Dion Robeson

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

From the architect. The SODA Apartments represent the outcome of an ideal relationship between Architect, Builder and Developer. A shared enlightened attitude towards the delivery of inner-city dwellings within an existing heritage building shell, SODA Apartments culminates in a 13-unit apartment building over 4 storeys. 85% of the dwellings have a northerly orientation and all dwellings have cross-ventilation. 

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

Apartment sizes range from 52 to 140 sqm. Unique solutions were developed throughout the overall design to deliver small yet clever solutions to spatial challenges. 

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

The tight site configuration resulted in unusual apartment configurations; eg. 2-storey maisonettes were designed with living areas elevated to the upper floor for northerly access to the living areas and outdoor terraces, whilst bedrooms are located below with unique 'periscope' windows designed to overcome issues of acoustics, fire protection, privacy & security. 

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

The spatial solutions for this development emerged out of the client’s enlightened willingness to challenge the typical apartment product delivered today. The client/builder/developer demonstrated the willingness and the courage to challenge the market and deliver something beyond the ordinary.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The project concept also includes retention and restoration of the existing Lindsay St façade, and incorporates street art along the laneway boundary as part of the design proposal. 

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

One of the apartments is allocated as an affordable housing module.

This project won an AIA Architecture (WA) award in 2016 in the Multi-residential category.

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson
Cite: "SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects" 29 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
