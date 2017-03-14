World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Instagram Account Explores the Beauty of Circular Plans in Architecture

This Instagram Account Explores the Beauty of Circular Plans in Architecture

“The circle . . . is the synthesis of the greatest oppositions. [It] combines the concentric and the excentric in a single form, and in equilibrium. Of the three primary forms [triangle, square, circle], it points most clearly to the fourth dimension.”

This quote, spoken by artist and Bauhaus professor Wassily Kandinsky, helps to explain the obsession architects, from Palladians to Modernists, have long held with pure geometrical forms – chief among them the circle.

Inspired by this obsession, one Instagram account titled “Circular Spaces” has collected many of the best examples of circles found in architecture. The account tracks the geometries at all scales, from the planet-sized plan of the Death Star to the familiar intimacy of a round dining table. Check out a selection from “Circular Spaces” below.

Plan for the Wood Wharf Tower, London, by @herzogdemeuron, #circularspaces

A post shared by @circularspaces on

Plan for Torre Blancas, Madrid, 1964-69, by Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, #circularspaces

A post shared by @circularspaces on

plan for a circular table with six figures, #democracy, #CADblocks @cadblocks

A post shared by @circularspaces on

Plan for Piazza d'Italia, New Orleans, by #CharlesMoore, #built in 1975, #circularspaces

A post shared by @circularspaces on

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "This Instagram Account Explores the Beauty of Circular Plans in Architecture" 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867204/this-instagram-account-explores-the-beauty-of-circular-plans-in-architecture/>
