Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus

Save this picture! Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech

Cornell Tech has revealed that Snøhetta will be the latest firm to design buildings for its currently under-construction Roosevelt Island Campus, joining structures by top architects including Morphosis, Weiss/Manfredi, Handel Architects, and Skidmore Owings & Merrill. The two new buildings, the Verizon Executive Education Center and Graduate Hotel, will be the final part of phase one of the campus master plan, slated for completion in 2019.

The hotel and education center are designed to act as “the front door for the campus,” according to the school’s senior director of capital projects, Andrew Winters. The hotel will be managed by Graduate Hotels, a lodging chain with locations in college towns including Berkeley, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bloomington, Indiana; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Graduate Roosevelt Island will contain 196 rooms targeted at housing visiting families, academics and those visiting for campus conventions and events. In addition, the plan includes a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, and 5,200 square feet of flexible event space.

The hotel design will “reference the history of Roosevelt Island,” and provide a “comfortable residential aesthetic” with a full suite of amenities.

While the campus’ complete three-phase masterplan won’t be completed until 2043, the first few buildings on campus are scheduled to open this September.

