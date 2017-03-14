World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus

Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus
Save this picture!
Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus, Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech

Cornell Tech has revealed that Snøhetta will be the latest firm to design buildings for its currently under-construction Roosevelt Island Campus, joining structures by top architects including Morphosis, Weiss/Manfredi, Handel Architects, and Skidmore Owings & Merrill. The two new buildings, the Verizon Executive Education Center and Graduate Hotel, will be the final part of phase one of the campus master plan, slated for completion in 2019.

Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech +5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech

The hotel and education center are designed to act as “the front door for the campus,” according to the school’s senior director of capital projects, Andrew Winters. The hotel will be managed by Graduate Hotels, a lodging chain with locations in college towns including Berkeley, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bloomington, Indiana; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech

The Graduate Roosevelt Island will contain 196 rooms targeted at housing visiting families, academics and those visiting for campus conventions and events.  In addition, the plan includes a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, and 5,200 square feet of flexible event space.

The hotel design will “reference the history of Roosevelt Island,” and provide a “comfortable residential aesthetic” with a full suite of amenities.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech
Courtesy of Snøhetta via Cornell Tech

While the campus’ complete three-phase masterplan won’t be completed until 2043, the first few buildings on campus are scheduled to open this September.

Learn more about the project here.

News via Curbed.

New Images Unveiled of Cornell Tech's Roosevelt Island Campus

WEISS/MANFREDI's "The Bridge" Topped Off at Cornell Tech Campus

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Cornell Tech Unveils Snøhetta-Designed Hotel and Education Center for Its Roosevelt Island Campus" 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867201/cornell-tech-unveils-snohetta-designed-hotel-and-education-center-for-its-roosevelt-island-campus/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »