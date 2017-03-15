World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Young Projects
  6. 2015
  7. Gerken Residence / Young Projects

Gerken Residence / Young Projects

  • 09:00 - 15 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gerken Residence / Young Projects
Save this picture!
Gerken Residence / Young Projects, © Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

© Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota +14

  • Landscape

    Future Green Studio

  • Structural Engineering

    Silman

  • General Engineering Solutions

    MEP Engineer
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

From the architect. The Gerken Residence is 6,000 interior square feet occupying the 13th and 14th floors and 1,500 square feet of roof garden in a historic Tribeca building. The proposal explores shifting relationships of solid and void through the interplay of three nested prisms. At the entrance to the loft, a massive courtyard cut opens to the sky and city. This initial void is subsequently revealed to be bounded by a larger cut through the 14th floor, allowing the courtyard to be read as a floating glass mass, bridging the east and west sides of the plan, and opening the section between floors.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The larger cut also exposes the existing building core as a monolithic mass that grounds the choreography of void and solid dancing around it. This core is clad in custom pulled plaster panels, a technique developed through the controlled collision of a centuries-old fabrication technique with contemporary digital design language. The project is formally restrained, but spatially provocative through the improbability of the empty courtyard positioned as a positive mass of air and landscape within the loft.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The position of the courtyard within the larger void also creates new opportunities in which landscape might penetrate the boundary between interior and exterior. At the Gerken Residence, the shadows of the courtyard trees are projected through the sectional void onto a translucent glass surface below that bounds the master suite on the 13th floor.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Gerken Residence / Young Projects" 15 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867156/gerken-residence-young-projects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »