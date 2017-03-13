World
KPF's One Bayfront Plaza to Share Title of Miami's Tallest Tower
© KPF
© KPF

Renderings have been revealed of KPF’s One Bayfront Plaza, a 92-story mixed-use tower in downtown Miami that when completed will reach 1,049 feet tall, becoming one of 5 new buildings that will share the title of Miami's tallest tower.

The project is being developed by Florida East Coast Realty, and will bring 902 apartments, 200 hotels rooms, 532,000 square feet of office space and 104,000 square feet of retail to downtown Miami. Located at 100 South Biscayne Boulevard, the project will total 3.3 million square feet.

© KPF © KPF © KPF © KPF +4

© KPF
© KPF

The most recent plans were revealed after original plans for a two-tower, 4-million-plus square foot complex were scrapped. The new scheme will feature a single tower, and a higher apartment to commercial space ratio.

An existing office building on the site is expected to be demolished by 2019, with construction on the tower beginning shortly after.

© KPF
© KPF
© KPF
© KPF

Historically, building heights in Miami have been restricted due to proximity to the Miami International Airport; these restrictions were recently loosened, allowing several new towers to stake claim to the city’s tallest tower, including One Bayfront Plaza and Foster + Partners’ 'The Towers' at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive, which is also being developed by FECR.

News via Architect’s Newspaper.

