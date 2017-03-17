World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. COCCO Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. House in the Woods / COCCO Arquitectos

House in the Woods / COCCO Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 17 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in the Woods / COCCO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House in the Woods / COCCO Arquitectos, © Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

© Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza +17

  • Architects

    COCCO Arquitectos

  • Location

    Teuchitlán, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Arcelia Cornejo, Salvador Covarrubias

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Souza, Courtesy of COCCO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

PLOT. Immersed in a wooded area full of trees and lush vegetation, the terrain has a large slope which can be used to generate a view of everything around it.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. They delimit the area to move the construction, they affect the optimum area, from which we wanted to keep all the trees of the land.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

OPTIMAL SURFACE. We look for the surface in which no tree is removed, from this location we take advantage of the immediate context and the whole natural environment of the terrain.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

SUNNING. By the arrangement of the trees there was a point in which the sunning was too powerful in the public area so it is plated to section the volume.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

SECTIONAL. It is separated into 2 main volumes, one of private use and one of public use, with this we guarantee the best illumination of each space without sacrificing the comfort of the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

VOLUMES. There are areas of coexistence between the volumes, in this way the land is much better used, as it distributes spaces along it.

SLABS. In the public volume we raise the slab to take advantage of the views to the bottom of the land taking advantage of the same inclination, in the private volume we generate a terrace on the roof to take advantage of the higher area of ​​the land and the views that are around, both During the day and during the starry nights.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

The construction is distributed along the land to take full advantage of it and at the same time leave natural open areas and leave areas to be necessary to develop future growth, within which there is planned an annex for swimming pool, a guest house with areas Divisible and movable panels to hold up to 15 people simultaneously, houses in the trees for children, indoor and outdoor cinema, and a small auditorium, since most of the family plays musical instruments and when The whole family gets together make small personal and group presentations for the visits.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "House in the Woods / COCCO Arquitectos" [Casa en el Bosque / COCCO Arquitectos] 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867123/house-in-the-woods-cocco-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »