  ArchDaily
  News
  3. 15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building

15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building

15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building
15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building , Courtesy of Related Companies
Real Estate firm Related Companies has announced the development of 15 new art gallery spaces to be located in and around the base of Zaha Hadid’s 520 West 28th Street residential building, located along the High Line in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea. The acclaimed Paul Kasmin Gallery, currently located in three West Chelsea locations, will serve as the anchor tenant with a 5,000 square-foot gallery in the base of the Hadid-designed building and additional space in the ‘High Line Nine,’ a collection of full service boutique exhibition spaces located adjacent to the building beneath the High Line.

Courtesy of Related Companies Courtesy of Related Companies Courtesy of Related Companies Courtesy of Related Companies +5

Courtesy of Related Companies
New galleries integrated into the building design will accommodate a range of gallery types featuring both domestic and international art, and will measure between 1,000 and 5,400 square feet. These spaces, along with new stand-alone galleries ranging between 1,200 and 5,400 square feet, are anticipated to open in late 2017. Two of the new buildings have been designed by Markus Dochantschi of studioMDA, which specializes in gallery design.

The ‘High Line Nine’ galleria, a subset of the new gallery collection, draws from the tradition of European gallery spaces, but takes the concept to a new level with the addition of onsite amenities including a centralized wine bar/cafe and catering kitchen, a concierge, and event space, as well as cleaning and security services. These nine boutique galleries will feature 13 to 22 foot tall ceilings range in size from 650 to 1800 square feet.

Courtesy of Related Companies
Paul Kasmin, founder of Paul Kasmin Gallery said, "West Chelsea and Manhattan's west side have long defined the future of fine arts in New York. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and to bring two new gallery locations to the area. The creation of the High Line and the evolution of Hudson Yards have made this one of the most dynamic parts of the city. This collection of new galleries in this location is an ideal fit for us."

Courtesy of Related Companies
"This project was inspired by Zaha Hadid's sculptural building at 520 West 28th Street, which is one of the finest residential buildings in the City and a monumental piece of art,” added Greg Gushee, Related Executive Vice President who is spearheading the project.

“We saw the unique opportunity to create a vibrant, diverse gallery offering to expand and further enhance the West Chelsea art district. Not only creating world class gallery spaces, but also a completely new-to-market concept—a collection of highly amenitized, full service exhibition spaces that allow domestic and international galleries to showcase their collections while we take care of all of the mundane details.  We also believe the new galleries will be a great amenity for the residents of 520 West 28th, many of whom are art collectors already."

Courtesy of Related Companies
The project will be the latest to feature along the High Line, which is set to receive high-profile buildings and installations, including Diller, Scofidio + Renfro's Shed, and Heatherwick Studios' Vessel at Hudson Yards, among many others.

Learn more about the new gallery spaces, here.

News Architecture News
