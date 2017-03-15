World
i

i

i

h

Balzers Sports Hall Renovation / BBK Architekten

  • 05:00 - 15 March, 2017
Balzers Sports Hall Renovation / BBK Architekten
Balzers Sports Hall Renovation / BBK Architekten, © Till Schuster
© Till Schuster

© Till Schuster

  • Architects

    BBK Architekten

  • Location

    9496 Balzers, Liechtenstein

  • Architect in Charge

    Nic Wohlwend, Johannes Brunner

  • Project Team

    Ralph Schaadt, Yvonne Czarnecki

  • Area

    3.458 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Till Schuster

  • Statics Project

    Silvio Wille – Silvio Wille Anstalt, Balzers

  • Electrical Project

    Norbert Foser – CSN engineering, Balzers

  • Sanitary/Heating Project

    Fiorenzo Vallone – Ospelt Haustechnik, Vaduz
    More Specs
© Till Schuster
© Till Schuster

From the architect. Originally built in 1975, Balzers Sports Hall is a large multifunctional Sports facility with three gymnasiums, multi-use axillary rooms, and an indoor swimming pool open to the public. The renovation of the interior included the renewal of old flooring, updating fire protection systems as well as reinforcement of the primary building structure due to local seismic activity. In addition to the interior renovations, a new timber facade was designed to encase the existing building envelope - adding additional insulation to meet current Minergie standards. 

© Till Schuster
© Till Schuster
Elevations - Sections
Elevations - Sections
© Till Schuster
© Till Schuster

The rhythmic design of the vertical wooden facades break down the large volume of the complex and allows for transparency throughout the interior spaces. The pre-weathered gray cladding creates a dialogue to the already existing secondary school ‘Realschule'. As a part of a school complex, comprised of Kindergarten and a Secondary school, an expansion of the main entrance hall was created to connect the ‘Realschule' to the Sports hall. 

© Till Schuster
© Till Schuster

The main entrance opens up into the central courtyard and plays a crucial role in the transitioning of spaces throughout the entire campus. As a major transit zone, the main entrance hall encompasses a large open staircase and elevator which connects all floors of the complex.

© Till Schuster
© Till Schuster
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Liechtenstein
