Balzers Sports Hall Renovation / BBK Architekten

+29

Architects BBK Architekten

Location 9496 Balzers, Liechtenstein

Architect in Charge Nic Wohlwend, Johannes Brunner

Project Team Ralph Schaadt, Yvonne Czarnecki

Area 3.458 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Till Schuster

Manufacturers Loading...

Statics Project Silvio Wille – Silvio Wille Anstalt, Balzers

Electrical Project Norbert Foser – CSN engineering, Balzers

Sanitary/Heating Project Fiorenzo Vallone – Ospelt Haustechnik, Vaduz More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Originally built in 1975, Balzers Sports Hall is a large multifunctional Sports facility with three gymnasiums, multi-use axillary rooms, and an indoor swimming pool open to the public. The renovation of the interior included the renewal of old flooring, updating fire protection systems as well as reinforcement of the primary building structure due to local seismic activity. In addition to the interior renovations, a new timber facade was designed to encase the existing building envelope - adding additional insulation to meet current Minergie standards.

The rhythmic design of the vertical wooden facades break down the large volume of the complex and allows for transparency throughout the interior spaces. The pre-weathered gray cladding creates a dialogue to the already existing secondary school ‘Realschule'. As a part of a school complex, comprised of Kindergarten and a Secondary school, an expansion of the main entrance hall was created to connect the ‘Realschule' to the Sports hall.

The main entrance opens up into the central courtyard and plays a crucial role in the transitioning of spaces throughout the entire campus. As a major transit zone, the main entrance hall encompasses a large open staircase and elevator which connects all floors of the complex.