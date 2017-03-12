World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Take a Virtual "Fly-Through" of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon With This 3D Model

Take a Virtual "Fly-Through" of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon With This 3D Model

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Take a Virtual "Fly-Through" of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon With This 3D Model
This Virtual Reality article is sponsored by:
Saint-Gobain is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims liability for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to or reliance on any information contained on this site. No guarantee is given by Saint-Gobain that the information is correct, complete or up-to-date or will not infringe any copyright or other intellectual property right and Saint-Gobain does not endorse any of the information contained on this site. Although the ArchDaily website may provide links to other internet resources, including web sites, Saint-Gobain is not responsible for the accuracy or content of information in these sites. Links from the ArchDaily website to third-party sites do not constitute an endorsement by Saint-Gobain of the parties of their products or services.

The Star Wars universe contains some impressive buildings. However, in the original trilogy, it's actually the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo's non-descript yet highly tuned ship, that provides the most important architectural setting for the story's events, acting as the de facto base for our heroes' scheming. While it's certainly not the largest or most complex floor plan in the universe, the interior of the Millennium Falcon is intriguing for the way it resolves the ship's circular shape.

With this model from Archilogic of the Millennium Falcon's main floor, Star Wars fans can get a sense of what it's like to tag along with Luke, Han, and the rest of the group—whether that's by hanging out in the living area, traversing the ship's curved corridors, or even sitting in the cockpit as an Imperial Star Destroyer approaches, the model has it all.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Take a Virtual "Fly-Through" of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon With This 3D Model" 12 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867015/take-a-virtual-fly-through-of-the-star-wars-millennium-falcon-with-this-3d-model/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »