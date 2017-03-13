World
i

i

i

h

C.J. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

  11:00 - 13 March, 2017
C.J. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
C.J. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

  • Landscape Architect

    André Paoliello

  • Lighting

    Mingrone Iluminação

  • Structure

    Companhia de Projetos

  • Foundations

    Consultrix Engenharia

  • Air conditioning

    Teknika Projetos Consultoria

  • Installations

    Consultiva Engenharia

  • Automation

    Bettoni Multimídia

  • Interior designer

    Samuel Lamas
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. This pavilion, located in a garden city neighborhood of São Paulo, was conceived as a living and gathering space to entertain guests and friends, therefore preserving the privacy of the main house.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Due to this unusual program, we had the freedom to treat the main volume of the new construction as a transparent horizontal pavilion, located in a beautiful garden which acts as an extension of the pavilion´s internal spaces. Two wooden decks make the transition between exterior and interior. The first works as the entrance platform. The second as a continuation of the main wing of the house, extending its space towards the garden, creating a more quiet and protected patio.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The inflection made in volume, which bends it towards the garden, transforms the usual linear pavilion typology. The space is then perceived in a circular movement, which makes the two wings visible for each other through the garden, enhancing even more its inside-outside relation.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section Detail
Section Detail
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The construction, in wood, steel and glass, strengthens the lightness of the volume, creating two light and thin planes, lifted from the ground. To complement the program of this extension, a technical basement was conceived as a series of service spaces such as a kitchen, a bathroom, and a storage. With this solution we were able to give more space to the garden and preserve the lightness and integrity of the pavilion.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
"C.J. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" 13 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
