The Iconic Awards 2017 is Now Open for Submissions

Entries are open for architects, designers and manufacturers to submit projects for this year's ICONIC AWARDS, organized by the German Design Council.

The Iconic Awards honor superb examples of the interaction of all disciplines in an independent architecture and design competition which focuses on internationally outstanding construction projects, innovative interior and product design as well as compelling communication in an architectural context.

Architects, designers, the building sector and industry are once more invited to participate in the ICONIC AWARDS with their contributions. Applications for the competition will be accepted through 18 May 2017.

An independent jury composed of renowned representatives from the fields of architecture, interior design, design and brand communication, such as Michel Casertano (Atelier Brückner) and Dr. Louise Kiesling (COOP HIMMELB(L)AU) will choose the Winners and Best of Best of the ICONIC AWARDS in the categories Architecture, Interior, Product, Communication and Concept.

This year, special attention will be paid to the next generation and young architectural studios. With the Young Architecture sponsorship program and an endowed special prize, the award provides initial financial assistance to young architects, young people embarking on their careers and start-ups.

Last year, the architectural firm Adjaye Associates was awarded the title of Architects of the Year. The London-based studio is responsible for the designs of such impressive projects as the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC and the MEMO Project in Portland in the United Kingdom.

For the last year’s special category of Project of the Year, the jury decided in favour of the Folk Art Museum in Hangzhou, China, planned for the China Academy of Art. The project was designed by the Tokyo-based studio Kengo Kuma & Associates. The theme of the award-winning project is human interaction, with the central focus being placed on the relationship between human beings and their natural habitat.

The jury's pick for the title of Interior Designers of the Year was Faye Toogood who manages time and time again to produce fascinating atmospheres through her extraordinary interior spaces.

The prize of honour Architects' Client of the Year, which honours the fostering of a holistic understanding of architecture on the part of a contracting company, was awarded to MUJI – Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. The Japanese company employs the talents of renowned architects and designers, such as Konstantin Grcic, Jasper Morrison and Naoto Fukasawa, for its designs. The company's latest series consists of three compact, mini prefab houses, each of which does justice to MUJI's high standards of quality, functionality and sustainability.

Guaranteed to attract media attention, the awards ceremony will be held on October 4, 2017 in the architecturally renowned double cone of BMW Welt, an architectural icon conceived by the Viennese architectural firm Coop Himmelb(l)au.

For details about entry requirements and how to submit your work, visit the ICONIC AWARDS 2017 website.