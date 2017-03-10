World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove

Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove
Save this picture!
Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove, Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects), has revealed plans for a remote resort located on a private beach on a tiny island in the Ca Ba Archipelago of Vietnam. The exclusive resort will consist of a series of structures constructed of the firm’s trademark material, bamboo, and will accommodate up to 160 guests. The resort will be located 2 hours from the nearest airport and accessible only by boat, ensuring visitors will be treated to an exclusive experience within the island’s tropical environment.

Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects) Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects) Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects) Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects) +13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

Perched along 32,000-square-foot (3,000-square-meter) private beach, the resort consists of five huts, a restaurant and a pavilion, all designed to fully immerse guests within nature. The structures are constructed using traditional Vietnamese bamboo lashing techniques, which involves first treating the material by soaking the thin bamboo rods (Tam Vong) in mud and then smoking them. These rods are then assembled using bamboo dowel nails, and lashed together using rope. A thatch roof covers the huts, protecting visitors from the local climate using with low-environmental-impact techniques.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

At one end of the beach, the restaurant pavilion features a hyperbolic-paraboloid shell structure that creates a semi-outdoor space for social gathering and interaction. Each of the building’s 13 bamboo shell units are composed of 80 straight bamboo rods, creating a “wavy, rhythmical” landscape on the roof and ceiling.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

The five accommodation huts are being built using bamboo frame modules, which offer a comfortable sleeping space for each guest. These frame are first assembled on the ground and then erected to improve workmanship quality and reduce construction time. Recycled timber shutters common to traditional Vietnamese colonial villas form the huts’ facades.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

VTN hopes the bamboo structures will serve both as a memorable experience for guests and as a landmark for tourists visiting the island via boat.

Construction on the project is underway, and is expected to be completed in mid-2017.

News via Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects).

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)
Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

  • Architects

    Vo Trong Nghia Architects, VTN Architects

  • Location

    Cát Bà Island, Trân Châu, Cát Hải, Haiphong, Vietnam

  • Principal Architects

    Vo Trong Nghia, Takashi Niwa

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Duc Trung, Nguyen Minh Khuong

  • Client

    Tung Long trade Joint Stock Company

  • Bamboo Construction

    Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

  • Status

    Under Construction

  • Area

    1100.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects)

Vo Trong Nghia Architects Design Signature Spa in Vietnam

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Vietnam
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove" 10 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866968/vo-trong-nghia-architects-designs-bamboo-beachfront-resort-in-vietnamese-cove/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »