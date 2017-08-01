World
  7. Stag's Leap Wine Cellar Winery Visitor Center / BC Estudio Architects

Stag's Leap Wine Cellar Winery Visitor Center / BC Estudio Architects

  • 17:00 - 1 August, 2017
Stag's Leap Wine Cellar Winery Visitor Center / BC Estudio Architects
Courtesy of BC Estudio Architects

From the architect. Located a short walk from The Arcade (first project of BC for this winery), the building with a series of spaces that bring the world of wine closer to visitors. You can access it across a square, and going through a large doorway, a lobby allows you to view the various activities carried out: the private and groups tastings rooms and on the back, the areas of service, which support the events organization. But certainly it highlights the great tasting room, with a bar that has as its backdrop the magnificent landscape of the vast fields of vineyards and mountains, allowing the visitor to taste the wine with this stimulating and panoramic view.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
This indoor-outdoor feeling is enhanced in architectural terms by the actual amount of space, defined by thick stone walls, wooden ceiling, and the carpentry with large windows from floor to ceiling. The building is an iconic in the middle of the vineyards with a strong volume in which the large windows contrast and complement the four sturdy walls of dark stone. Outside, terraces, and a pond were designed and the surrounding terrain are treated with rockery and native vegetation.

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

Cite: "Stag's Leap Wine Cellar Winery Visitor Center / BC Estudio Architects" 01 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866925/centro-de-visitas-para-bodegas-stags-leap-bc-estudio-architects/>
