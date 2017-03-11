World
  7. Party Apartment / Nghiêm Phong + Đào Thành

Party Apartment / Nghiêm Phong + Đào Thành

  • 20:00 - 11 March, 2017
Party Apartment / Nghiêm Phong + Đào Thành
Party Apartment / Nghiêm Phong + Đào Thành, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran +34

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

From the architect. Combined from 2 storeys, this high and large southward apartment has the best advantage of gazing over city. 

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

It's quite a big element for us to get less involved in what has been there, and a new space would be free and very convenient in use .

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The solution is, bedrooms, technical and supplemental areas should be arranged sidestep, so we have centre space as commonplace. 

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Floors are connected by an Y-shaped structure, which was calculated to hooked up each 10 metres while totally independent from others.

1L Plan
1L Plan
2L Plan
2L Plan

Present frame had been cleaned first, then covered by a thin concrete layer in order to have stiff gleaming surface and at last left as a part of decoration. By the way, bedrooms, technical and supplemental of glass or gypsum blocks are arranged separately into concrete blocks. Wood lathe was chosen for ceiling in order to hiding all the mess underneath as well.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Another excellent convenience is cyclic system of transportation. Spaces are endless, people won't have to turned back at any position in house. 

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

After finishing, flat's owner commented that this would be a very suitable place for party. We totally agree, are there anyone who does not like party? Quite a tale of the name "Party Apartment".

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
