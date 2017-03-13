World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects
  6. 2015
  7. Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

  • 03:00 - 13 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects
Save this picture!
Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +21

  • Landscape architect

    Jean-Michel Martin Paysagiste

  • Enginee

    Mario Maalouf (C&S)

  • Lighting expert 

    Jean-Pierre Bontoux
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This project is an order from a Parisian family living in an apartment, who wants to move in a town house to get more space and live together with the grandmother. Between two common walls, the owners had an infilled plot in Paris suburb. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architects proposition was to create two constructions with a central patio.  First volume built on the street, is composed by a independent studio at the floor and common parts.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The garden not overlooked, creates a transition with the second residential construction, built on background plot. The house is organized in 4 levels all oriented on the green area; living spaces has large glass doors opening on 5 meters high. With this process the living room can be enlarged on the terrace erasing limits between outside and inside.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses France
Cite: " Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects" 13 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866906/les-tiennes-marcel-mohamed-omais-and-olivia-gomes-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »