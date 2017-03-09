World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property

Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property
Save this picture!
Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property, The Dubai Frame is scheduled to open later this year. Image via Instagram user bachir_photo_phactory
The Dubai Frame is scheduled to open later this year. Image via Instagram user bachir_photo_phactory

Dubai’s newest mega-attraction, a 150-meter-high, 93-meter-wide picture frame structure dubbed the “Dubai Frame” is approaching completion after a nearly two-year delay, and is set for opening in the second half of this year. At a cost of $43.60 million, the new building will stand as a symbol of the city’s rapid rise from modest settlement to gleaming metropolis, giving visitors a panoramic view of the boundary-pushing skyscrapers from the coast of the Persian Gulf.

It also may stand as a symbol of something far less idyllic: intellectual property theft.

As reported by the New York Times, Mexican architect Fernando Donis is now suing the Dubai municipality for breach of copyright and for theft of his design for the structure. In 2009, Donis was selected as the winner of an international competition for the landmark organized by Elevator manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, beating out more than 900 other entrants. But following his victory, he was shut out of the project’s execution and construction, and never receiving compensation for his intellectual property.

In response, the Dubai government has disregarded his complaints, claiming that Donis lacked the necessary local licenses required to complete the project, and noting the $100,000 prize the architect received for winning the competition as proper compensation.

This event is not the first time Dubai has been in hot water for its design and construction practices; in the past, the city has faced scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers and erratic construction timelines.

Read the full story about the dispute here.

News via the New York Times.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property" 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866905/dubai-frame-approaches-completion-amid-allegations-of-stolen-intellectual-property/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »