  3. 9 Ideas to Present Your Project With Concrete Models

9 Ideas to Present Your Project With Concrete Models

9 Ideas to Present Your Project With Concrete Models
9 Ideas to Present Your Project With Concrete Models, Courtesy of David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Arquitectos
Physical models have, for centuries, been a highly-effective way of explaining an architectural idea, allowing the audience to experience a concept in a plan, section, elevation and perspective all at once. However, a model can communicate so much more if you deviate from traditional cardboard materiality. If you want to express the monolithic massing of your latest scheme, or its expressive texture, then a model of plaster or cement may capture so much more than a digital rendering ever could. 

Creating a concrete model is profoundly engaging, as it forces us to follow a methodology similar to that of large-scale construction: make a mold / formwork, mix the cement or plaster with water, and then pour. When done correctly, the resulting model could stand as an architectural sculpture in its own right. 

Below, we have rounded up concrete models from the ArchDaily archives, giving you the inspiration to set your concrete model ideas in stone. 

Courtesy of ETB Studio Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen Courtesy of ELEMENTAL Courtesy of Enrique Morales Puente +11

Solo House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Transparent and monolithic, the building is balanced on top of a blind pedestal, in such a way that its outline is divided between an elevated portion visible from a distance and another that disappears behind the leaves of native plant species. [Read more]

Proposal for the Atacama Regional Museum / David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Architects

Courtesy of David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Arquitectos
Holy Redeemer Church / Menis Arquitectos

Courtesy of Menis Arquitectos
Digitized Stone: Proposal for Smart Masonry / ZArchitects

Courtesy of ZAarchitects
One of the most significant challenges in designing masonry structures throughout history has been ensuring structural loading requirements and minimizing building mass wherever possible to encourage the flow of light and air. (...) modern technologies allow us to optimize and minimize dead-weight. [Read more]

Proposal for Future Music School in Italy / ETB Studio

Courtesy of ETB Studio
 Vitra Conference Room / Accésit IX Concurso Fco. Javier Saenz de Oiza, Cátedra Blanca 

Courtesy of Enrique Morales Puente
Ocho Quebradas: "The Spirit of the Primitive" / ELEMENTAL

Courtesy of ELEMENTAL
To tell the truth, we have been trying lately to be as primitive as possible. (...) We expect these pieces to age as a stone, acquiring some of the brutality of the place but still being gentle for people to enjoy nature and life in general. [Read more]

Cien House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL

Courtesy of Architecture bureau WALL
* Check out our concrete architecture section here, or related products and building materials here.

Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "9 Ideas to Present Your Project With Concrete Models" 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Walsh, Niall) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866899/9-ideas-to-present-your-project-with-concrete-models/>
