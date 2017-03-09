14 Architects Selected as Recipients of 2017 AIA Young Architects Awards

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 14 recipients for the 2017 AIA Young Architects Award. Now in its 24th year, the award was founded to honor young architects - licensed 10 years or fewer regardless of their age - who have “shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the profession early in their careers.”
2017 AIA Young Architects Award Recipients
Kara Bouillette, AIA / Hufft Projects
Shannon Christensen, AIA / CTA Architects Engineers
R. Corey Clayborne, AIA / Wiley|Wilson
Danielle C. Hermann, AIA / OPN Architects
Jeffrey Erwin Huber, AIA / Brooks + Scarpa Architects and Florida Atlantic University
Benjamin Kasdan, AIA / KTGY Architecture + Planning
Kurt Neiswender, AIA / Sedgewick & Ferweda Architects
Jonathan Opitz, AIA / AMR Architects
Jeffrey Pastva, AIA / JDAVIS
Jessica Sheridan, AIA / Mancini Duffy
Chris-Annmarie Spencer, AIA / Wheeler Kearns Architects
Lora Teagarden, AIA / RATIO Architects
Luis Velez-Alvarez, AIA / SmithGroupJJR
Also announced were the winners of the 2017 AIA Associates Award, given to individual Associate AIA members to “recognize outstanding leaders and creative thinkers for significant contributions to their communities and the architecture profession.” Associate membership is open to individuals who meet one of the following criteria: professional degree in architecture; currently work under the supervision of an architect; currently enrolled in the Architectural Experience Program (AXP) and working toward licensure; or faculty member in a university program in architecture.
2017 Associates Award recipients
Je'Nen M. Chastain, Assoc. AIA / Heller Manus Architects
Michael Friebele, Assoc. AIA / FTA Design Studio
Linsey Graff, Assoc. AIA / Ayers Saint Gross Architects
Mona Zellers, Assoc. AIA / LMN Architects
Young Architects and Associate Award winners will be presented with their awards in a ceremony at the AIA 2017 National Convention on Architecture in Orlando. Learn more about the Young Architects award here, and the Associate Award here.
News via AIA.