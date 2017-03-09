World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 14 Architects Selected as Recipients of 2017 AIA Young Architects Awards

14 Architects Selected as Recipients of 2017 AIA Young Architects Awards, Farmers Park / Hufft Projects. Image © Mike Sinclair
Farmers Park / Hufft Projects. Image © Mike Sinclair

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 14 recipients for the 2017 AIA Young Architects Award. Now in its 24th year, the award was founded to honor young architects - licensed 10 years or fewer regardless of their age - who have “shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the profession early in their careers.”

Cherokee Studios; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Brooks + Scarpa
Cherokee Studios; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Brooks + Scarpa

2017 AIA Young Architects Award Recipients

Kara Bouillette, AIA / Hufft Projects

Shannon Christensen, AIA / CTA Architects Engineers

R. Corey Clayborne, AIA / Wiley|Wilson

Danielle C. Hermann, AIA / OPN Architects

Jeffrey Erwin Huber, AIA / Brooks + Scarpa Architects and Florida Atlantic University

Benjamin Kasdan, AIA / KTGY Architecture + Planning

Andrea Love, AIA / Payette

Kurt Neiswender, AIA / Sedgewick & Ferweda Architects

Jonathan Opitz, AIA / AMR Architects

Jeffrey  Pastva, AIA / JDAVIS

Jessica Sheridan, AIA / Mancini Duffy

Chris-Annmarie Spencer, AIA / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Lora Teagarden, AIA / RATIO Architects

Luis Velez-Alvarez, AIA / SmithGroupJJR

Marwen’s Expansion / Wheeler Kearns Architects. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing
Marwen’s Expansion / Wheeler Kearns Architects. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing

Also announced were the winners of the 2017 AIA Associates Award, given to individual Associate AIA members to “recognize outstanding leaders and creative thinkers for significant contributions to their communities and the architecture profession.”  Associate membership is open to individuals who meet one of the following criteria: professional degree in architecture; currently work under the supervision of an architect; currently enrolled in the Architectural Experience Program (AXP) and working toward licensure; or faculty member in a university program in architecture.

2017 Associates Award recipients

Je'Nen M. Chastain, Assoc. AIA / Heller Manus Architects

Michael Friebele, Assoc. AIA / FTA Design Studio

Linsey Graff, Assoc. AIA / Ayers Saint Gross Architects

Mona Zellers, Assoc. AIA / LMN Architects

Vancouver Convention Centre West / LMN Architects. Image © LMN Architects
Vancouver Convention Centre West / LMN Architects. Image © LMN Architects

Young Architects and Associate Award winners will be presented with their awards in a ceremony at the AIA 2017 National Convention on Architecture in Orlando. Learn more about the Young Architects award here, and the Associate Award here.

News via AIA.

12 Architects to Receive AIA Young Architects Award

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "14 Architects Selected as Recipients of 2017 AIA Young Architects Awards" 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866879/14-architects-selected-as-recipients-of-2017-aia-young-architects-awards/>
