  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  9 Drawings to Celebrate Our 9th Birthday

9 Drawings to Celebrate Our 9th Birthday

9 Drawings to Celebrate Our 9th Birthday

9 years ago today, ArchDaily launched with a challenging mission: to provide inspiration, knowledge and tools to the architects tasked with designing for the 3 billion people that will move into cities in the next 40 years. Over these 9 years, our work has brought us into contact with some of the most creative and respected architects in the world. To help us celebrate our 9th birthday, we asked 9 architects who are renowned for their creative and imaginative abilities to create drawings inspired by our logo, to show the world what ArchDaily means to them.

Mikkel Frost (CEBRA)

© Mikkel Frost
"I turned the notorious ArchDaily logo into a Chilean beacon. It shoots light beams towards every corner of the world to illuminate notable projects."

Moon Hoon

© Moon Hoon
"ArchDaily is a democratic platform where any architect can show their work and be spotlighted... The openness, without pre-conceived filters, allows for a diverse ecology in architecture, shown and known..."

Sergei Tchoban (nps tchoban voss)

© Sergei Tchoban
"How do I see ArchDaily? It is an infinitely growing architecture platform which reports about an infinitely growing city in an absolutely professional way."

Francine Houben (Mecanoo)

© Francine Houben
"Congratulations to ArchDaily for nine years of inspiration! With the wide range of viewpoints, the global perspective, and strong determination ArchDaily is an important asset for the architecture community. I wish you many good years ahead."

Sam Jacob

© Sam Jacob
"Architecture has always existed in the space between buildings and communication. Here we see architecture itself acting as a form of media—both building and logo."

Marcio Kogan (Studio Mk27)

© Marcio Kogan
"Metabolism, the architecture of the future."

Giancarlo Mazzanti (El Equipo Mazzanti)

© Giancarlo Mazzanti
"We saw Marinilla Educational Park as a living example of ArchDaily—both are seen as community builders."

Steven Holl

© Steven Holl
"The proposed new logo is a solid/void reversal, celebrating 9 years—which is about the average time of a great work of architecture from first sketch to completion."

Vo Trong Nghia

© Vo Trong Nghia
"We see ArchDaily as an open source of knowledge which is contributed by the collective."

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "9 Drawings to Celebrate Our 9th Birthday" 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866860/9-drawings-to-celebrate-our-9th-birthday/>
