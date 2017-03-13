World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  WT Morumbi / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

  16:00 - 13 March, 2017
WT Morumbi / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Ana Mello © Roberto Aflalo © Ana Mello

  • Team

    Mario Tavares Moura Filho, Evangelina Lopes Nunes Galvão, Giuliana Torre, Gabriela Santos Godinho, Marisa Terashima, Glaucia Hokama, Marcela Ferraz, Flavio Faggion, Marcelo Nagai, Raquel Rodorigo, Gabriel Braga, Bruno Vargas

  • Coordinator

    Marcio Orsi

  • Constructor/Client

    WTorre Engenharia

  • Brickwork

    Inovatec Consultores

  • Frames/ Glass/ Facade

    Crescêncio Petrucci Consultoria

  • LEED

    Sustentax Engenharia de Sustentabilidade

  • Metal Structure

    Grupo Medabil

  • Eletric + Hydraulic

    Interativa Engenharia

  • Air conditioning

    Teknika Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

  • Foundation

    Damasco Penna Engenharia Geotécnica

  • Wind Tunnel Consulting

    Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul

  • Concrete Structure

    Ávila Engenharia

  • Landscape Design

    Soma Arquitetos

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp

  • Lighting

    ingrone Iluminação
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

From the architect. Two identical towers but in inverted positions, connected on the ground floor and on four standard upper floors by bridge-like structures between the towers thus characterizing a single building.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The building’s east-west placement along its major axis favors the more extensive facades with minimal heat gain, pointing the smaller facades towards the sunrise and sunset.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Each tower has an independent access and two sets of elevators which thus define both lobbies. The standard floors have the layout of the vertical circulation nucleus in the center of the plan, freeing up the areas at the floor’s periphery and openings.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

On the ground floor there is also a theater and restaurant, accessed through the atrium between the towers.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The facades’ covering is mainly glass, laid in two different tones with the intention of highlighting the volumetric elements.

The balconies protruding from the facades punctuate both the inside and external sides of the building.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Brazil
Cite: "WT Morumbi / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos" 13 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866852/wt-morumbi-aflalo-gasperini-arquitetos/>
