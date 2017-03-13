WT Morumbi / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

+16

Team Mario Tavares Moura Filho, Evangelina Lopes Nunes Galvão, Giuliana Torre, Gabriela Santos Godinho, Marisa Terashima, Glaucia Hokama, Marcela Ferraz, Flavio Faggion, Marcelo Nagai, Raquel Rodorigo, Gabriel Braga, Bruno Vargas

Coordinator Marcio Orsi

Constructor/Client WTorre Engenharia

Brickwork Inovatec Consultores

Frames/ Glass/ Facade Crescêncio Petrucci Consultoria

LEED Sustentax Engenharia de Sustentabilidade

Metal Structure Grupo Medabil

Eletric + Hydraulic Interativa Engenharia

Air conditioning Teknika Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

Foundation Damasco Penna Engenharia Geotécnica

Wind Tunnel Consulting Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul

Concrete Structure Ávila Engenharia

Landscape Design Soma Arquitetos

Waterproofing Proassp

Lighting ingrone Iluminação More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Two identical towers but in inverted positions, connected on the ground floor and on four standard upper floors by bridge-like structures between the towers thus characterizing a single building.

The building’s east-west placement along its major axis favors the more extensive facades with minimal heat gain, pointing the smaller facades towards the sunrise and sunset.

Each tower has an independent access and two sets of elevators which thus define both lobbies. The standard floors have the layout of the vertical circulation nucleus in the center of the plan, freeing up the areas at the floor’s periphery and openings.

On the ground floor there is also a theater and restaurant, accessed through the atrium between the towers.

The facades’ covering is mainly glass, laid in two different tones with the intention of highlighting the volumetric elements.

The balconies protruding from the facades punctuate both the inside and external sides of the building.