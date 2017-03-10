World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Turkey
  5. Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects
  6. 2016
  7. KA House / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

KA House / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • 02:00 - 10 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
KA House / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects
Save this picture!
KA House / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects, © Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden +23

  • Architects

    Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

  • Location

    Erzincan, Erzincan Merkez/Erzincan, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    Hasan Çalışlar, Zeynep Şankaynağı

  • Design Team

    Duygu Uzunalı, Mustafa Tural

  • Area

    468.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

From the architect. KA House is owned by an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist and director.  In addition to his creative endeavors, the artist in question discovered his passion for farming and animal husbandry and decided to explore this passion first by building a house on one of the properties he inherited from his family. He imagined the house both as a private residence he could inhabit while he tended to farming and a kind of sanctuary in which he could concentrate on his art. In doing so, he also envisaged an additional and independent studio/room that could periodically accommodate global intellectuals and academics that would need space to work on a specific project. 

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Isolated from its surroundings by a dense cluster of trees, the property in question overlooks a spectacular view of Munzır Mountains.  Providing maximum privacy was one of the prerequisites in designing the house, which demanded, by extension, ensuring that the use of the outdoor area and the interior spaces of the house not be visible to local neighbors.  

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The property’s location away from Erzincan’s town center lacks the facilities for easy construction. Therefore, the building was designed with a steel load-bearing system manufactured in Kocaeli and assembled on site. The quality of construction was further augmented through the use of dry wall systems on the roof and the exterior walls. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The devastating consequences of the two major earthquakes Erzincan suffered in 1939 and 1992 are still very much alive in collective memory. Therefore, one of the primary objectives of the design was to create a sense of being in a safe and durable structure, both for the inhabitants and their prospective visitors. Hence, the steel structure was also made visible in the interior, contributing to the perception of a studio/home atmosphere of the space. 

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Although the studio/home is a single mass in which all the spaces maintain a visual relationship, the studio area has a separate access from the outside, which, in turn, was resolved by building a single canopy for the entrances of the house and the studio. A void created at the center of this mass facilitates access from different directions. Hence, the thresholds are sheltered from the cold and snowy winter days of Erzincan. Despite being located at its center, this particular design does not affect the depth perception of the property. 

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The furniture of the house has been carefully selected by the owner; the family heirloom ceiling roses are mounted above the living room area and the interior is enriched with works selected from the artist’s private collection.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Turkey
Cite: "KA House / Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects" 10 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866851/ka-house-erginoglu-and-calislar-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »