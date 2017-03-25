World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. France
  5. OECO Architectes
  6. 2016
  7. Nursery in Toulouse / OECO Architectes + V2S Architectes

Nursery in Toulouse / OECO Architectes + V2S Architectes

  • 05:00 - 25 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nursery in Toulouse / OECO Architectes + V2S Architectes
Save this picture!
Nursery in Toulouse / OECO Architectes + V2S Architectes, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo +10

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

From the architect. The Early Years and Flexible Attendance Childcare Centre is located in the heart of the Amouroux 

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Rebuilding the Early Years Centre required fitting the new building back into the neighbourhood's urban logic although in a modern way. This involved creating flowing spaces framed by simple volumes; occupying similar space to before, in cubic and orthogonal shapes, speaking the neighbourhood's architectural language. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The perforated metal gives the necessary unity and intimacy for the whole set of buildings whilst allowing it to be ventilated and opened up securely. Its patterns evoke a cloudy sky, reflecting a childhood theme. The building is a neutral "canvas" on which an initial touch of yellow is added (outside/inside sun, signs, niches for storage and sitting) leaving children to take over the space and make it their own. The facility's identity lies in the neighbourhood's formal vocabulary whilst providing scintillating and poetic materiality, evoking early years and repurposing at an urban level.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The project multiplies communication points between spaces and makes it easier for it to be used by children, parents and staff. The premises stand out in two types of programmes: the servant spaces (grouping together service premises, napping rooms, etc.) where the layout marks out open spaces that are activity rooms for the children.The atrium, a sort of inner road running through the heart of the project, connects all the hubs and provides a space that can be used by the smallest children beyond its distribution function.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The indoor organisation system revolves around the space being occupied and façades by alternating opaque volumes for the servant spaces and large glass surfaces for activity spaces.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten France
Cite: "Nursery in Toulouse / OECO Architectes + V2S Architectes" 25 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866848/nursery-in-toulouse-oeco-architectes-plus-v2s-architectes/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »