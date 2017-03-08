We're Looking for ArchDaily China's Next Content Editor!

We're hiring! Our team works with the most prestigious and influential architectural practices around the world in order to deliver specific and valuable content to a premium readership of architects. ArchDaily quickly established itself as one of the leading architectural websites in the world due to our editorial staff’s meticulous understanding of what our audience is really looking for: the best architecture around the world, as soon as possible. And now, we're looking for another bright, enthusiastic and motivated member to join us.

The editor we're looking for is passionate about producing content about local, emerging practices and publishing the work of China's talented architects. This proactive, vocal and articulate individual will help shape the space for debate around important topics. If you're fluent in Chinese and have excellent writing skills in both English and Chinese, this is the opportunity for you!

Job title: ArchDaily China Editor

Start Date：March 2017 (ASAP)

Location: Flexible, Beijing preferred

Employer description:

ArchDaily, the world's most visited architecture website, aims to improve the quality of life of the billions of people who will arrive in cities during the next decades by providing inspiration, knowledge and tools to the architects who will have the challenge to design for them. We curate the best architecture projects and news and deliver it to millions of users who connect to our network of global sites published in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese.

Job description:

We're looking for a full-time editor in charge for ArchDaily China. The ideal candidate has a background in architecture, is a talented communicator and is enthusiastic about the possibilities afforded by the internet.

Responsibilities:

* Write, edit and proofread news reports, stories and researched articles on the latest topics about Chinese architecture, based on the needs of specific audiences.

* Maintain and manage www.archdaily.cn's publishing schedule

* Drive and increase traffic to www.archdaily.cn and increase the reach, visibility, and prestige of the ArchDaily brand in China.

* Improve the outreach and quality of our social media platforms, in particular ArchDaily's Public Wechat account, one of the most respected within the architecture industry.

* Maintain coordination and workflow with our editorial team from our International Headquarters around the world.

* Develop editorial strategies to grow audience in key regions of China.

* Further develop our relationships with architects and key industry influencers.

* Oversee the quality of translations and manage the workload of ArchDaily China's team of editors, interns and translators.



Successful candidates must:

* Be a native/fluent Chinese speaker with excellent mastery of English. Bilingual (Chinese/English) preferred.

* Have excellent writing and editing skills in Chinese.

* Have a university degree or equivalent professional qualification, ideally in Architecture.

* Have Experience in writing, editing and producing print or online content.

* Possess in-depth knowledge of Chinese architecture scene.

* Have a good sense of what is newsworthy and appropriate for our audience

* Have excellent computer and technology skills.

* Be an independent thinker and self-motivated.



Preferred candidates must offer:

* Rich, proactive and creative ideas for content that will help expand our reach while engaging our target audience.

* A good sense of social media trends and understanding of Chinese internet landscape.

* The ability to plan and execute projects across digital, social and mobile platforms and meet strict deadlines.

To submit your application please send your CV (in English AND Chinese) and a brief cover letter to jobs@archdaily.com. Please use "ArchDaily China Editor" as the subject.