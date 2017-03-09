World
  7. Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A

Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A

  • 19:00 - 9 March, 2017
Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A
© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo

© Simon Whitbread Photo © Simon Whitbread Photo © Simon Whitbread Photo © Simon Whitbread Photo +14

  • Architects

    Nick Bell D&A

  • Location

    Castle Cove NSW 2069, Australia

  • Design team

    Nick Bell, Poppi Denison

  • Construction

    Bangalley Building

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo

How to fulfil the brief for a light and airy home on a south facing block was the challenge that lead us to develop this design for a rear addition to a suburban bungalow on Sydney’s north shore.

© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo

The architects’ answer was to design a rear pavilion with a twisted roof window. The roof form transforms from a near flat skylight through a progression of steel angles to end as a vertical window. These angles provide a sculptural form that transform shadow and light into the main living spaces as the days progresses. Oregon timber ceiling lining highlights the spatial quality of the skylights whilst also warming and softening the reflected light to the concrete floor surface below.

Sections
Sections

The front of the existing dwelling was left largely intact. New skylights with deep angled reveals were inserted in the roof to continue the theme of light and shadow. 

© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo

Externally the roof window created an asymmetric form that was wrapped in black steel and timber cladding in contrast to the lightness inside. 

© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A" 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866829/rosebridge-house-nick-bell-d-and-a/>
