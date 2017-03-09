Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A

+14

Architects Nick Bell D&A

Location Castle Cove NSW 2069, Australia

Design team Nick Bell, Poppi Denison

Construction Bangalley Building

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Simon Whitbread Photo

How to fulfil the brief for a light and airy home on a south facing block was the challenge that lead us to develop this design for a rear addition to a suburban bungalow on Sydney’s north shore.

The architects’ answer was to design a rear pavilion with a twisted roof window. The roof form transforms from a near flat skylight through a progression of steel angles to end as a vertical window. These angles provide a sculptural form that transform shadow and light into the main living spaces as the days progresses. Oregon timber ceiling lining highlights the spatial quality of the skylights whilst also warming and softening the reflected light to the concrete floor surface below.

The front of the existing dwelling was left largely intact. New skylights with deep angled reveals were inserted in the roof to continue the theme of light and shadow.

Externally the roof window created an asymmetric form that was wrapped in black steel and timber cladding in contrast to the lightness inside.