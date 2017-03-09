World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. Norway
  5. MDH Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  7. Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter

Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter

  • 11:00 - 9 March, 2017
Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter
Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter, © Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

© Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey +20

  • Client

    Sporveien Oslo AS

  • Consultant team:

    Aas Jacobsen AS, Ingenia AS, Electronova AS

  • Landscape

    Grindaker Landskapsarkitekter
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The neighbourhood of Løren, a former industrial area and military camp, has in recent years emerged as a new, attractive residential district.  As a further development of the area a new metro station was planned. 

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The station is located 27 meters underground and accessed by stairs, escalators or lifts from the two entrances.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The main vestibule comprises a closed, technical part made in concrete, and a public part made in steel and glass. Large steel girders in the ceiling make the room open and column-free, and the many skylights open up for changing light conditions through the day. Three different escalators with interconnected passages provide for a varied spatial sequence on the way down to the platform. The station hall is a mountain tunnel with a middle platform and a natural vaulted shape.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Section
Section
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The extensive technical installations have been a contributing factor to the architectonical concept, exposing it rather than attempting to hide it. This gives the station a robust and a industrial atmosphere;  A giant machine in steel and concrete bringing people up and down into the metro system.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Metro Station Norway
