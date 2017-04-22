World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Russia
  5. INT2architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Interior AM / INT2architecture

Interior AM / INT2architecture

  • 22:01 - 22 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Interior AM / INT2architecture
Save this picture!
Interior AM / INT2architecture, © INT2architecture
© INT2architecture

© INT2architecture © INT2architecture © INT2architecture © INT2architecture +15

  • Architects

    INT2architecture

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Alexander Malinin, Anastasia Sheveleva

  • Area

    56.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    INT2architecture
Save this picture!
© INT2architecture
© INT2architecture

From the architect. Apartment is situated in a pre-revolutionary building in the centre of Moscow.

The "shell" of the apartment  is designed as a reference to French neoclassicism - white walls, high ceilings, tall windows, parquet, plaster cornices, boiserie... White walls highlight proportions of the apartment and purity of the architectural form.

Save this picture!
© INT2architecture
© INT2architecture

These classical elements are the background for the "antibody" - minimalist black box, in which all the technical spaces are grouped (WC, boiler, kitchen, wardrobe). The Box is a compositional center around which  the main functional areas are situated: kitchen with four meter long kitchen island - bar; lounge area with leather lounge chairs, biofireplace and projector; and bedroom with a small workplace.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Modern interior elements contrast in color, material and style with the classical ones, simultaneously complementing each other. Thus, the objects acquire individuality, creating a wholesome architectural space.

Save this picture!
© INT2architecture
© INT2architecture
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Apartment Interiors Russia
Cite: "Interior AM / INT2architecture" 22 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/866820/interior-am-int2architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »