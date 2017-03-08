BIG's LEGO House Tops Out, Gets September Opening Date

The BIG-designed LEGO House has topped out and is headed toward completion ahead of its just-announced grand opening date on September 28. Located near LEGO’s corporate campus, in the heart of Billund, Denmark, the LEGO experience center will provide an estimated 250,000 yearly guests with a variety of LEGO-themed activities within its 12,000 square meters, inviting visitors of all ages to play and unleash their creativity.

+12

“LEGO House is a manifestation of the very essence of the LEGO idea,” says Jesper Vilstrup, General Manager, LEGO House. “This will be an amazing place where LEGO fans, their families and friends can experience – or re-experience – the playfulness of the LEGO universe. All activities are related to our philosophy that creative play promotes innovation. LEGO House will enable us to offer both adult and young guests the chance of stimulating both creativity and learning.”

The design of the LEGO House has been inspired by the company’s iconic plastic brick, consisting of 21 white brick-shaped forms stacked on top of one another and capped with a keystone block with the proportions as a 2x4 LEGO brick. On the facade, textured clay tiles will give the building the illusion that it has been constructed from actual LEGO bricks.

Open and accessible to the public, the building will feature both paid and free attractions. No ticket will be needed to visit the 2,000-square-meter LEGO Square, climb on the terraces, visitor the LEGO store or grab a LEGO-themed meal at any of the complex’s three restaurants.

Paid experience areas within have been arranged in four different color zones, each representing a different aspect of a child’s learning. Red-colored spaces will stimulate creativity; blue, cognitive skills; green, social; and yellow, emotional. Conference facilities, an exhibit on the history of LEGO and a “Masterpiece Gallery” featuring fan creations round-up the building program.

“The location of the building is no coincidence,” continues Vilstrup. “Billund is where the LEGO adventure began. It was always our intention that LEGO House should be open to tourists as well as Billund’s citizens at large. For this very reason, there is free access to the 2,000 m2 city square at the heart of the building, which we hope will become a natural gathering place for our guests.”

Construction on the project began in 2014. For those planning to visit the LEGO House’s experience zones, LEGO recommends purchasing tickets in advance of its September opening. Ticket sales will open to the public in June.

News via LEGO.

Bjarke Ingels Lays Foundation Brick at LEGO House

LEGO® Architecture's Newest Edition: BIG's Unbuilt LEGO® House

C.F. Møller Designs New Headquarters for LEGO