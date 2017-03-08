35 Exemplary Projects Win 2017 AIA New York Design Awards

Save this picture! Grand Prize Winner: Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

AIA New York has announced the winners of their 2017 AIA New York Design Awards, highlighting the best new projects located in the Empire State or completed by AIA NY registered architects across categories of architecture, projects, interior design and urban planning.

Within the four categories, winning projects have been granted either an “Honor” or “Merit” distinction. Each project has been chosen for its “design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.” The winners scale in scale from temporary exhibitions to large-scale urban interventions.

This year 22 of the 35 winners were New York City-located projects, including the grand prize winner, Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s striking Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center at Columbia University’s medical campus. Continue reading to see the full list of winners.

Best in Competition

Architecture - Honor

De Maria Pavilion / Gluckman Tang Architects. Image © Nikolas Koenig

Architect: Gluckman Tang Architects

Landscape Architect: LaGuardia Design Group

Project: De Maria Pavilion

Location: Bridgehampton, NY

University of Iowa Visual Arts Building / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Architect: Steven Holl Architects

Associate Architect: BNIM

Project: University of Iowa Visual Arts Building

Location: Iowa City, IA

Architecture - Merit

Main: East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect. Image © Nikolas Koenig

Architect: 1100 Architect

Project: Main: East Side Lofts

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Sculpture Center / Andrew Berman Architect. Image © Michael Moran OTTO

Architect: Andrew Berman Architect

Project: Sculpture Center

Location: Long Island City, NY

Cummins Indianapolis Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke & Partners . Image © Cummins

Architect: Deborah Berke Partners

Architect-of-Record: RATIO

Landscape Architect: DAVID RUBIN Land Collective

Project: Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Restoration and Renovation of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia / John G. Waite Associates, Architects. Image © Anna Wesolowsla Photography

Preservation Architect: John G. Waite Associates, Architects

Landscape Architect: OLIN

Project: Restoration and Renovation of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Tozzer Anthropology Building, Harvard University / Kennedy & Violich Architecture. Image © John Horner

Architect: Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Landscape Architect: Richard Burck Associates

Project: Tozzer Anthropology Building, Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, MA

Architect: nARCHITECTS

Project: A/D/O

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Public Safety Answering Center II / SOM. Image © Albert Vecerka ESTO

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Project: Public Safety Answering Center II

Location: Bronx, NY

Shear House (Environment Sensitive Typology) / stpmj Architecture. Image © Song Yousub

Architect: stpmj Architecture

Project: Shear House (Environment Sensitive Typology)

Location: Kyung Buk (Yecheon), Korea

Asia Society Hong Kong Center / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. Image © Michael Moran

Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

Associate Architect – Core and Shell: AGD Design

Associate Architect – Interiors: Associated Architects

Landscape Architect: ADI Limited

Project: Asia Society Hong Kong Center

Location: Hong Kong, China

Kim and Tritton Residence Halls, Haverford College / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. Image © Michael Moran OTTO

Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects

Project: Kim and Tritton Residence Halls, Haverford College

Location: Haverford, PA

Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Architect: WORK Architecture Company

Restoration Architect: CTS Group Architecture/Planning

Project: Stealth Building

Location: New York, NY

Interiors - Honor

Squarespace Global Headquarters / A+I. Image © Magda Biernat

Architect: A+I

Project: Squarespace Global Headquarters

Location: New York, NY

Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center / Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture. Image © Amy Barkow

Architect: Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture

Project: Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Diane L. Max Health Center: Planned Parenthood Queens / Stephen Yablon Architecture. Image © Michael Moran

Architect: Stephen Yablon Architecture

Project: Diane L. Max Health Center: Planned Parenthood Queens

Location: Long Island City, NY

Interiors - Merit

The Met Breuer Restoration / Beyer Blinder Belle. Image © Peter Aaron OTTO

Restoration Architect: Beyer Blinder Belle

Architectural Conservator: Cultural Heritage Conservation

Landscape Architects: Vogt Landscape Architects with Future Green Studio

Project: The Met Breuer Restoration

Location: New York, NY

Maple Street School / BFDO Architects and 4|MATIV. Image © Lesley Unruh

Architects: BFDO Architects and 4|MATIV

Architect-of-Record: Marvel Architects

Project: Maple Street School

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Heights Interim Library / LEVENBETTS. Image © Gregg Richards

Architect: LEVENBETTS

Project: Brooklyn Heights Interim Library

Location: Brooklyn, NY

New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard / Marvel Architects. Image © David Sundberg

Architect: Marvel Architects

Concept Design and Interior Design: Macro-Sea

Project: New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Decorator Show House Installation / SPAN Architecture. Image © Michael Moran

Architect: SPAN Architecture

Project: Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Decorator Show House Installation

Location: New York, NY

One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza / STUDIOS Architecture. Image © Nikolas Koenig

Architect: STUDIOS Architecture

Project: One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza

Location: New York, NY

Projects - Honor

Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design, The Jewish Museum / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Will Ragozzino - SocialShutterbug.com

Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Project: Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design, The Jewish Museum

Location: New York, NY

Penn Palimpsest / Practice for Architecture and Urbanism. Image © Practice for Architecture and Urbanism

Architect: Practice for Architecture and Urbanism

Project: Penn Palimpsest

Location: New York, NY

New York at Its Core, Museum of the City of New York / Studio Joseph. Image © Thomas Loof

Architect: Studio Joseph

Media Designer: Local Projects

Graphic Designer: Pentagram

Project: New York at Its Core, Museum of the City of New York

Location: New York, NY

Projects - Merit

Re-Envisioning Branch Libraries Design Study / Andrew Berman Architect. Image © Andrew Berman Architecture

Architect: Andrew Berman Architect

Project: Re-Envisioning Branch Libraries Design Study

Location: New York, NY

Rhizolith Island / APTUM ARCHITECTURE. Image © APTUM ARCHITECTURE

Architect: APTUM ARCHITECTURE

Project: Isla Rhizolith | Rhizolith Island

Location: Isla Grande, Cartagena, Colombia

The Lima Art Museum New Contemporary Art Wing / Efficiency Lab for Architecture. Image © Efficiency Lab for Architecture

Architect: Efficiency Lab for Architecture

Project: The Lima Art Museum New Contemporary Art Wing

Location: Lima, Peru

XXX Times Square with Love / J. Mayer H. und Partner, Architekten. Image © Rob Kassabian

Architect: J. Mayer H. und Partner, Architekten

Project: XXX Times Square with Love

Location: New York, NY

NASA Orbit Pavilion / StudioKCA. Image © Chuck Choi

Architect: StudioKCA

Project: NASA Orbit Pavilion

Location: San Marino, CA

Urban Design - Merit

The Gowanus Canal Sponge Park Pilot / DLANDstudio Architecture + Landscape Architecture. Image © DLANDstudio

Architect: DLANDstudio Architecture + Landscape Architecture

Project: The Gowanus Canal Sponge Park Pilot

Location: Brooklyn, NY

New York City Housing Authority Red Hook Houses – Sandy Resiliency & Renewal Program / Kohn Pedersen Fox. Image © KPF

Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Associates

Landscape Architect: OLIN

Project: New York City Housing Authority Red Hook Houses – Sandy Resiliency & Renewal Program

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Buckhead Park Over GA400 / ROGERS PARTNERS Architects + Urban Designers. Image © ROGERS PARTNERS Architects + Urban Designers

Architect: ROGERS PARTNERS Architects + Urban Designers

Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects

Project: Buckhead Park Over GA400

Location: Atlanta, GA

Maker Park / Studio V Architecture. Image © Studio V Architecture

Architect: Studio V Architecture

Landscape Architect: Ken Smith Workshop

Project: Maker Park

Location: Brooklyn, NY

This year’s jury consisted of:

Barbara Bestor, FAIA, Bestor Architecture

Hagy Belzberg, FAIA, OAA, Belzberg Architects

Tatiana Bilbao, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Elizabeth P. Gray, FAIA, Gray Organschi Architecture

Anne Fougeron, FAIA, Fougeron Architecture

V. Mitch McEwen, McEwen Studio

Peter Waldman, School of Architecture, University of Virginia

The winning projects will be exhibited at the Center for Architecture in New York City from April 21 to May 6.

News via AIA NY.