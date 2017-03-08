35 Exemplary Projects Win 2017 AIA New York Design Awards

AIA New York has announced the winners of their 2017 AIA New York Design Awards, highlighting the best new projects located in the Empire State or completed by AIA NY registered architects across categories of architecture, projects, interior design and urban planning.
Within the four categories, winning projects have been granted either an “Honor” or “Merit” distinction. Each project has been chosen for its “design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.” The winners scale in scale from temporary exhibitions to large-scale urban interventions.
This year 22 of the 35 winners were New York City-located projects, including the grand prize winner, Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s striking Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center at Columbia University’s medical campus. Continue reading to see the full list of winners.
Best in Competition
Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Executive Architect: Gensler
Landscape Architect: SCAPE
Project: The Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center, Columbia University
Location: New York, NY
Architecture - Honor
Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Executive Architect: Gensler
Landscape Architect: SCAPE
Project: The Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center, Columbia University
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Gluckman Tang Architects
Landscape Architect: LaGuardia Design Group
Project: De Maria Pavilion
Location: Bridgehampton, NY
Architect: Steven Holl Architects
Associate Architect: BNIM
Project: University of Iowa Visual Arts Building
Location: Iowa City, IA
Architecture - Merit
Architect: 1100 Architect
Project: Main: East Side Lofts
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Architect: Andrew Berman Architect
Project: Sculpture Center
Location: Long Island City, NY
Architect: Deborah Berke Partners
Architect-of-Record: RATIO
Landscape Architect: DAVID RUBIN Land Collective
Project: Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Preservation Architect: John G. Waite Associates, Architects
Landscape Architect: OLIN
Project: Restoration and Renovation of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Architect: Kennedy & Violich Architecture
Landscape Architect: Richard Burck Associates
Project: Tozzer Anthropology Building, Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, MA
Architect: nARCHITECTS
Project: A/D/O
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Project: Public Safety Answering Center II
Location: Bronx, NY
Architect: stpmj Architecture
Project: Shear House (Environment Sensitive Typology)
Location: Kyung Buk (Yecheon), Korea
Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
Associate Architect – Core and Shell: AGD Design
Associate Architect – Interiors: Associated Architects
Landscape Architect: ADI Limited
Project: Asia Society Hong Kong Center
Location: Hong Kong, China
Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects
Project: Kim and Tritton Residence Halls, Haverford College
Location: Haverford, PA
Architect: WORK Architecture Company
Restoration Architect: CTS Group Architecture/Planning
Project: Stealth Building
Location: New York, NY
Interiors - Honor
Architect: A+I
Project: Squarespace Global Headquarters
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture
Project: Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Stephen Yablon Architecture
Project: Diane L. Max Health Center: Planned Parenthood Queens
Location: Long Island City, NY
Interiors - Merit
Restoration Architect: Beyer Blinder Belle
Architectural Conservator: Cultural Heritage Conservation
Landscape Architects: Vogt Landscape Architects with Future Green Studio
Project: The Met Breuer Restoration
Location: New York, NY
Architects: BFDO Architects and 4|MATIV
Architect-of-Record: Marvel Architects
Project: Maple Street School
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: LEVENBETTS
Project: Brooklyn Heights Interim Library
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Marvel Architects
Concept Design and Interior Design: Macro-Sea
Project: New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: SPAN Architecture
Project: Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Decorator Show House Installation
Location: New York, NY
Architect: STUDIOS Architecture
Project: One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza
Location: New York, NY
Projects - Honor
Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Project: Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design, The Jewish Museum
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Practice for Architecture and Urbanism
Project: Penn Palimpsest
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Studio Joseph
Media Designer: Local Projects
Graphic Designer: Pentagram
Project: New York at Its Core, Museum of the City of New York
Location: New York, NY
Projects - Merit
Architect: Andrew Berman Architect
Project: Re-Envisioning Branch Libraries Design Study
Location: New York, NY
Architect: APTUM ARCHITECTURE
Project: Isla Rhizolith | Rhizolith Island
Location: Isla Grande, Cartagena, Colombia
Architect: Efficiency Lab for Architecture
Project: The Lima Art Museum New Contemporary Art Wing
Location: Lima, Peru
Architect: J. Mayer H. und Partner, Architekten
Project: XXX Times Square with Love
Location: New York, NY
Architect: StudioKCA
Project: NASA Orbit Pavilion
Location: San Marino, CA
Urban Design - Merit
Architect: DLANDstudio Architecture + Landscape Architecture
Project: The Gowanus Canal Sponge Park Pilot
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Associates
Landscape Architect: OLIN
Project: New York City Housing Authority Red Hook Houses – Sandy Resiliency & Renewal Program
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: ROGERS PARTNERS Architects + Urban Designers
Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects
Project: Buckhead Park Over GA400
Location: Atlanta, GA
Architect: Studio V Architecture
Landscape Architect: Ken Smith Workshop
Project: Maker Park
Location: Brooklyn, NY
This year’s jury consisted of:
- Barbara Bestor, FAIA, Bestor Architecture
- Hagy Belzberg, FAIA, OAA, Belzberg Architects
- Tatiana Bilbao, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO
- Elizabeth P. Gray, FAIA, Gray Organschi Architecture
- Anne Fougeron, FAIA, Fougeron Architecture
- V. Mitch McEwen, McEwen Studio
- Peter Waldman, School of Architecture, University of Virginia
The winning projects will be exhibited at the Center for Architecture in New York City from April 21 to May 6.
News via AIA NY.