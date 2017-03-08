World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Books
  3. A+U 542 15:11 RCR Arquitectes - Journey

A+U 542 15:11 RCR Arquitectes - Journey

  • 07:30 - 8 March, 2017
Description via Amazon. According to the essay by Enric Batlle i Durany, the landscape plays a very active role in all of RCRs works. The location is not just an additional aspect in their conception process. It is the physical and metaphysical basis of their work. In this marvellous special issue, full of extraordinary images and stories, a portrait emerges of architects Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramón Vilalta that is both intimate and enlightening. It tells about their early years, how they learned from Japan, and gives an overview of recent work. Included are numerous drawings, ink washes, exfoliations, and models made by the office, reflecting both their shared creativity and ongoing dialogues.

  • ISBN

    B01494YCBA

  • Title

    A+U 542 15:11 RCR Arquitectes - Journey

  • Publisher

    Shinkenchiku

  • Publication year

    2016

  • Language

    Japanese

Courtesy of A+U
Courtesy of A+U
Courtesy of A+U
Courtesy of A+U
Courtesy of A+U
Architecture Books
