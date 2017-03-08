Description via Amazon. According to the essay by Enric Batlle i Durany, the landscape plays a very active role in all of RCRs works. The location is not just an additional aspect in their conception process. It is the physical and metaphysical basis of their work. In this marvellous special issue, full of extraordinary images and stories, a portrait emerges of architects Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramón Vilalta that is both intimate and enlightening. It tells about their early years, how they learned from Japan, and gives an overview of recent work. Included are numerous drawings, ink washes, exfoliations, and models made by the office, reflecting both their shared creativity and ongoing dialogues.

ISBN B01494YCBA

Title A+U 542 15:11 RCR Arquitectes - Journey

Publisher Shinkenchiku

Publication year 2016

Language Japanese