City of Westminster Announces Shortlist for People's Choice Awards

The City of Westminster, England has announced the shortlist for its first People’s Choice Award for the city’s best building from the past decade.
In an effort to engage the public in a debate about what makes a great building, the Westminster City Council asked a panel of architects, developers, councilors, and planners to shortlist 12 designs to be voted on by people who live and work in the city, as well as by visitors. Buildings for the shortlist were chosen based on its use of materials, purpose, and impact on the surrounding space.
"Brilliant architectural design should be recognized for all the fantastic benefits it can have in terms of health and wellbeing, sustainability, and the simple pleasure we all take from having such striking buildings lining our routes home, to shop and to work," said Cllr Robert Davis MBE DL, Deputy Leader of Westminster City Council. "The best people to ask about the impact these buildings have are those who see them day in, day out, and so I am delighted that we have been able to engage the public in a debate about what makes a great building and to promote design excellence."
The 12 shortlisted projects for the Westminster People’s Choice Awards are:
City of Westminster College, Paddington Green / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Queens Building renovation, Bishop's Bridge Road, Bayswater / Stiff + Trevillion
Serpentine Sackler Gallery, Kensington Gardens / Zaha Hadid Architects
St Martin in the Fields renovation, Trafalgar Square / Eric Parry Architects
St. James's Market, Regent Street / Make Architects
Saw Swee Hock Student Centre, Sheffield Street, Aldwych / O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects
Riverwalk, Millbank / Stanton Williams Architects
Peabody Avenue, Pimlico / Haworth Tompkins
One Eagle Place, Piccadilly / Eric Parry Architects
Reiss Headquarters, Barrett Street, Marylebone / Squire and Partners
10 Hills Place, off Oxford Street / Future Systems/Amanda Levete Architects
28 South Moulton Street, Mayfair / DSDHA
Vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Awards, here.
News Via: The City of Westminster.