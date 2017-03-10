City of Westminster Announces Shortlist for People's Choice Awards

Save this picture! The Serpentine Sackler Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

The City of Westminster, England has announced the shortlist for its first People’s Choice Award for the city’s best building from the past decade.

In an effort to engage the public in a debate about what makes a great building, the Westminster City Council asked a panel of architects, developers, councilors, and planners to shortlist 12 designs to be voted on by people who live and work in the city, as well as by visitors. Buildings for the shortlist were chosen based on its use of materials, purpose, and impact on the surrounding space.

"Brilliant architectural design should be recognized for all the fantastic benefits it can have in terms of health and wellbeing, sustainability, and the simple pleasure we all take from having such striking buildings lining our routes home, to shop and to work," said Cllr Robert Davis MBE DL, Deputy Leader of Westminster City Council. "The best people to ask about the impact these buildings have are those who see them day in, day out, and so I am delighted that we have been able to engage the public in a debate about what makes a great building and to promote design excellence."

The 12 shortlisted projects for the Westminster People’s Choice Awards are:

City of Westminster College, Paddington Green / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Save this picture! New Flagship Campus for City of Westminster College / schmidt hammer lassen architects. Image © Adam Mørk

Queens Building renovation, Bishop's Bridge Road, Bayswater / Stiff + Trevillion

Serpentine Sackler Gallery, Kensington Gardens / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! The Serpentine Sackler Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

St Martin in the Fields renovation, Trafalgar Square / Eric Parry Architects

St. James's Market, Regent Street / Make Architects

Save this picture! St. James’s Market Development / Make Architects. Image Courtesy of Make Architects

Saw Swee Hock Student Centre, Sheffield Street, Aldwych / O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects

Save this picture! LSE Saw Hock Student Centre / O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects. Image © Alex Bland

Riverwalk, Millbank / Stanton Williams Architects

Peabody Avenue, Pimlico / Haworth Tompkins

One Eagle Place, Piccadilly / Eric Parry Architects

Reiss Headquarters, Barrett Street, Marylebone / Squire and Partners

10 Hills Place, off Oxford Street / Future Systems/Amanda Levete Architects

Save this picture! 10 Hills Place / Amanda Levete Architects. Image © Gidon Fuehrer

28 South Moulton Street, Mayfair / DSDHA

Save this picture! South Molton Street Building / DSDHA. Image Courtesy of DSDHA

Vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Awards, here.

News Via: The City of Westminster.