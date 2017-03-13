World
House Strunk / BBK Architekten

  • 05:00 - 13 March, 2017
House Strunk / BBK Architekten
House Strunk / BBK Architekten, © Walter Mair
© Walter Mair

  • Architects

    BBK Architekten

  • Location

    9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

  • Architect in Charge

    Nic Wohlwend, Johannes Brunner, Frank Brunhart

  • Area

    233.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2006

  • Photographs

    Walter Mair
© Walter Mair
Over a protruding base rises a slender and elongated concrete structure; with a shallow pitched roof, the building falls precisely into the sloping terrain. Located outside the city of Vaduz, in a mixed-use-residential and commercial quarter, the project is designed to reference elements of classical architecture as well as maintaining a vernacular form.

© Walter Mair
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Walter Mair
These ambivalent identities are symbolized through the malleable intricacies of the columns formed by using Cast-in-place concrete. This construction method is a deliberate and essential part of the building's identity, and it gives an illusion of being molded onto the site. The distinguished look of the exposed concrete facades allows for the remnants of the formwork to appear.  

© Walter Mair
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Liechtenstein
Cite: "House Strunk / BBK Architekten" 13 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806813/house-strunk-bbk-architekten/>
