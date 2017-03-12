World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. B&A Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Namchon / B&A Architects

Namchon / B&A Architects

  • 20:00 - 12 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Namchon / B&A Architects
Save this picture!
Namchon / B&A Architects, © Archframe
© Archframe

© Archframe © Archframe © Archframe © Archframe +27

  • Architects

    B&A Architects

  • Location

    Gwangju-si, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Daeyong Bae

  • Design Team

    Jaehong Jeon, Jieun Ryu, Jiyoung Choi

  • Area

    6493.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Archframe
Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe

In spring 2015, when many experts were gathered for the renewal of the clubhouse, there was a great sympathy for the old "Namchon" value. Among the results of "Being Namchon", we were able to determine the renewal concept of the clubhouse as ‘home'.

Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe

Stay at the house surrounded by the beautiful nature of Namchon. I’d stared to think that it gets the look of the Namchon Clubhouse and, on the other hand, because the ' House ' is not newly constructed, there are a lot of thoughts and discussions to refine the appearance of the clubhouse. Over the last 10 years, club members have loved the Namchon as the prestigious Club. That being so, we thought the point of renewal is reproduction based on keeping the original look, analyzing and interpreting the existing architecture, finding the concealed spaces and design the interior in harmony with the original figure. To do so, we try to consolidate the existing value which Namchon has. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Instead of embellished and luxurious looks, I think the real value of Namchon can be found through the past time as its own taste and style. Furthermore, those values are the only true essence of Namchon and we should make efforts to keep developing.

Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe

We thought again and again about the space that can hold these values. This space had to be considered carefully for the harmony with the exterior of the existing building, and

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Also it has to be free from upcoming passage of time. On this account, we spent lots of time thinking how much we should relieve unnecessary things as well as how and what we should leave existing things. Not creating a new thing but focusing on how to organize previous ones and concentrate the essential function is the core of renewal project. As a result, sufficient discussion of what to keep before start building up and worries of the function had made to keep the value of Namchon and it brought newly and comfortable style of Namchon. 

Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe

Namchon is still ongoing. Even renewal construction is completed, I occasionally visit Namchon. Progressive client keeps searching every inch of the Namchon and concerning even small portion in order to provide better service as well as space. 

Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe

Though these can’t be shown right away, all of the efforts, I guess, are force and the reason that Namchon becomes one of famous brands.

Save this picture!
© Archframe
© Archframe
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture South Korea
Cite: "Namchon / B&A Architects" 12 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806812/namchon-b-and-a-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »