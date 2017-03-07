20 Photos Selected as Winners of EyeEm's Minimalist Architecture Photography Mission

Global photography community and marketplace EyeEm has announced the winners of their Minimalist Architecture Photography Mission to find photos that best highlight “the beauty of minimalism in architecture.” Organized alongside art and design blog We and the Color, the competition saw photographers from across the globe submit over 45,000 images focusing on the color, lines, shapes, and compositions of contemporary, minimalist architecture.

From the entries, 20 images were selected as winners with a top 3 was chosen by German minimalist photographer Matthias Heiderich. Read on to see the full list of winners.

Photo by EyeEm user Георгий Дорофеев (Georgij Dorofeev). Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Matthias: “Great, clean composition, a refreshing color scheme, and an interesting minimalist building facade – What I love about this kind of photography is that sometimes it’s hard to tell whether I’m looking at a photograph or a computer generated image. But the subtleties make the difference. Photographs are never 100% clean. In this case it’s the shadow that allows the viewer to guess it’s indeed a photograph and not a cgi. It could have easily been cropped out by the photographer, but I’m happy they didn’t do it, because to me those little “mistakes” breathe life into minimalist photography and give it a human touch. This image is my personal winner – everything done right in this one, in my opinion.”

Second Place: Trynidada

Photo by EyeEm user Trynidada. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Matthias: “That’s the Maxxi in Rome designed by Zaha Hadid, isn’t it? I love that building. What a great capture. Clearly the reflection and the colors make this a great architectural photograph. The reflection of the older buildings in this very modern building’s window was well spotted and perfectly captured. Chapeau!”

Third Place: urban poetry

Photo by EyeEm user urbanpoetry. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Matthias: “Another superb composition. The curved corten bridge is a great find and the composition is on point. I love that little white cloud in the first third of the photo. Also the color contrasts are great. I can almost feel the warmth of the corten steel. Very good work!”

Additional Winners

Photo by EyeEm user Jeremy Walter. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Giovi G. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Arthur Ruiz. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Arno. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user André Dogbey. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user André Dogbey. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user raset. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Barbara Spaggiari. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Ralf. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Ralf. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Marco Di Stefano. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Reinhard Krull. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user earthin. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user André Dogbey. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Ralf. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Mette Bruus. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

Photo by EyeEm user Richard Song. Image Courtesy of EyeEm

To learn more about the competition and to see even more great photography, head over to EyeEm and We and the Color.

News via EyeEm.

