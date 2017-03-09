World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Acoustic and Auditoriums: 30 Sections to Guide Your Design

Acoustic and Auditoriums: 30 Sections to Guide Your Design

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Acoustic and Auditoriums: 30 Sections to Guide Your Design
Save this picture!
Acoustic and Auditoriums: 30 Sections to Guide Your Design

Seeing the space of an auditorium in section is a key tool in allowing us to approach a design's of acoustics, accessibility, and lighting. These components are what make the design of an auditorium a complex task, requiring detailed and specific studies.

There are a number of ways to design an auditorium that offers multiple responses to these challenges. For this reason, we have selected a number of sections from different auditoriums that can help you understand how other architects have solved the challenge.

Check out the 30 auditorium sections below, they are sure to inspire you!

01. Schouwburg Amphion / Mecanoo

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters +151

02. Auditorio Blackberry / Estudio Atemporal

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo +151

03. Hancher Auditorium / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Goldberg/Esto © Goldberg/Esto © Goldberg/Esto © Goldberg/Esto +151

04. Ulumbarra Theatre / Y2 Architecture

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke +151

05. Princess Alexandra Auditorium / Associated Architects LLP

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

via Associated Architects LLP via Associated Architects LLP via Associated Architects LLP via Associated Architects LLP +151

06. Culture Center / Arkitema Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

Courtesy of Akitema Courtesy of Akitema Courtesy of Akitema Courtesy of Akitema +151

07. Kadare Cultural Centre / Chiaki Arai Urban and Architecture Design

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Taisuke Ogawa © Taisuke Ogawa © Taisuke Ogawa © Taisuke Ogawa +151

08. Katowice International Conference Centre / JEMS

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

via JEMS via JEMS via JEMS via JEMS +151

09. Winspear Opera House / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners +151

10. Conservatoire d'Aubervilliers / Agence Chochon-Pierre

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Augusto Da Silva © Augusto Da Silva © Nicolas Borel © Nicolas Borel +151

11. El Plaza Condesa / Muñohierro + Esrawe Studio

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Paúl Rivera © Paúl Rivera © Paúl Rivera © Paúl Rivera +151

12. Engineering School and Auditorium University Campus / Gerardo Caballero, Maite Fernández

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto +151

13. Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins
Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins

© Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile +151

14. Sines Center for the Arts / Aires Mateus

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão +151

15. Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center / Bora Architects + Rhotenberry Wellen Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley +151

16. Hamer Hall / ARM Architecture

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings +151

17. Han Show Theatre / Stufish Entertainment Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

via Stufish Entertainment Architects via Stufish Entertainment Architects via Stufish Entertainment Architects via Stufish Entertainment Architects +151

18. The Cloud / Studio Fuksas

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi +151

19. Guangzhou Opera house / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan +151

20. Rehabilitación del Teatro Góngora de Córdoba / Rafael de la-Hoz

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas +151

21. Lycee François Truffaut Multi-purpose Hall / f.au

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault +151

22. Auditorio A / Eduardo Souto de Moura + Graça Correia

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Luís Ferreira Alves, Christian Richters © Luís Ferreira Alves, Christian Richters © Luís Ferreira Alves, Christian Richters © Luís Ferreira Alves, Christian Richters +151

23. Stormen / DRDH Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© David Grandorge © David Grandorge © David Grandorge © David Grandorge +151

24. Auditorium Theatre of Llinars del Valles / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Aresta + G.O.P.

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +151

25. Bahrain National Theatre / Architecture-Studio

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Nicolas Buisson © Nicolas Buisson © Nicolas Buisson © Nicolas Buisson +151

26. National Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile +151

27. Albi Grand Theater / Dominique Perrault Architecture

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Vincent Boutin © Vincent Boutin © Vincent Boutin © Vincent Boutin +151

28. Theatre de Kampanje / van Dongen-Koschuch

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Allard van der Hoek © Allard van der Hoek © Allard van der Hoek © Allard van der Hoek +151

29. Kuopio City Theatre / ALA Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo +151

30. Municipal Theater of Guarda / AVA Architects

Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +151

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Acoustic and Auditoriums: 30 Sections to Guide Your Design" [30 Secciones de auditorios para inspirarte] 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806800/acoustic-and-auditoriums-30-sections-to-guide-your-design/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »