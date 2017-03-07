Step Into Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion in this Virtual Walkthrough

Mies van der Rohe’s seminal Barcelona Pavilion is one of the most well-loved structures in the history of architecture, a de facto pilgrimage site for architects and architecture lovers around the world. Now, even those unable to make the trip have the opportunity to get a tour of the beautiful structure, thanks to a new virtual walkthrough produced by The Mies van der Rohe Foundation.

Developed by 3D visualization startup CL3VR, the virtual tour leads you on a walkthrough of the pavilion, providing historical information about the building at key steps along the way. At the end of the tour, plans and data are overlaid onto the model, giving you a better sense of how the structure went from paper to reality.

The walkthrough is the first product of a new agreement between the Mies van der Rohe Foundation and CL3VR that will deliver educational projects and virtual visits to foundation sites. The foundation believes the partnership will allow for a greater contextualization and evaluation of the historic sites by providing a complementary experience to a personal visit.

“Being able to have the most advanced technology allows us to provide better interpretive resources to show the cultural value of the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion”, comments Anna A. Ramos Sanz, Director of the Mies van der Rohe Foundation.

News via Mies van der Rohe Foundation.

