World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 7 Moon Hoon Sketches that Have Actually Been Built

7 Moon Hoon Sketches that Have Actually Been Built

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
7 Moon Hoon Sketches that Have Actually Been Built
Save this picture!
7 Moon Hoon Sketches that Have Actually Been Built, Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon

Seoul-based architect Moon Hoon describes his style and attitude towards design as “putting architecture to the edge of art” and having as much fun as possible in the process.

Hoon’s drawing history began 40 years ago, and is a habit he still maintains in the form of diaries or, as he likes to call them, "magic books." All of his interests come together in these books from which ideas emerge and transform into architecture—futuristic fantasies in diary format, with drawings which eventually get constructed in real life.

Keep reading to see some of these drawings and their real-life, built counterparts!

Miryang Pool Villa

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Facestudio
© Facestudio

Busan Times

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub

Dogok Maximum

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Wind House

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

SAI Playground

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Roll House

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

KPOP Curve

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Courtesy of MoonHoon
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "7 Moon Hoon Sketches that Have Actually Been Built" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806790/7-moon-hoon-sketches-that-have-actually-been-built/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »