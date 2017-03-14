World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?

Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?

  • 19:30 - 14 March, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?
Save this picture!
Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?, Night Time is the Right Time
Night Time is the Right Time

The Built Environment Trust along with the Greater London Authority are seeking ideas that could help the nightlife of cities work better – be culturally, socially, economically beneficial.

Architects, landscape architects, planners, environmentalists, material scientists, economists, product designers, acoustic experts and other interested parties are invited to submit ideas for better 24 hour cities. The brief is broad: we want big visions and detailed specific thoughts… all can be contenders for the exhibition, publication and prizes on offer.

Is there a new acoustic material that might revolutionise the design of music venues? Should developers be encouraged to design-in nightlife? How can landscape design help alleviate social problems? Could the energy of night-time revellers be harnessed to feed energy back into our cities? Futuristic ideas and practical solutions will both be welcomed.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel of designers, planners and policy makers.

The winner will receive £1,000 and two runners up will receive £500 each. Up to 20 of the best entries will be shown in Night Time is The Right Time, a major exhibition and event programme at The Building Centre. Leading finalists will be offered speaking opportunities and the work may be published in the Built Environment Trust journal, in an online gallery and promoted extensively.

Judging Panel:
Amy Lamé, Night Czar for London
Carl Turner, director of Carl Turner Architects and founder/ designer of Pop Brixton, London
Dan Batterton, fund manager - Build to Rent at Legal & General Investment Management
Dipa Joshi, director of Assael Architecture, expert in residential regeneration and acoustic design
More judges to be announced

Entry requirements:
2 x A2 horizontal project panels including but not limited to sketches, sitemaps, diagrams, photographs and charts
1 x text document between 300 – 1000 words
1 x team biographies
Video optional but welcome in a submission

http://www.buildingcentre.co.uk

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions Ideas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?" 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806786/ideas-competition-what-would-a-24-hour-city-of-the-future-look-like/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »