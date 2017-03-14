Ideas Competition: What Would a 24-Hour City of the Future Look Like?

Save this picture! Night Time is the Right Time

The Built Environment Trust along with the Greater London Authority are seeking ideas that could help the nightlife of cities work better – be culturally, socially, economically beneficial.

Architects, landscape architects, planners, environmentalists, material scientists, economists, product designers, acoustic experts and other interested parties are invited to submit ideas for better 24 hour cities. The brief is broad: we want big visions and detailed specific thoughts… all can be contenders for the exhibition, publication and prizes on offer.

Is there a new acoustic material that might revolutionise the design of music venues? Should developers be encouraged to design-in nightlife? How can landscape design help alleviate social problems? Could the energy of night-time revellers be harnessed to feed energy back into our cities? Futuristic ideas and practical solutions will both be welcomed.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel of designers, planners and policy makers.

The winner will receive £1,000 and two runners up will receive £500 each. Up to 20 of the best entries will be shown in Night Time is The Right Time, a major exhibition and event programme at The Building Centre. Leading finalists will be offered speaking opportunities and the work may be published in the Built Environment Trust journal, in an online gallery and promoted extensively.

Judging Panel:

Amy Lamé, Night Czar for London

Carl Turner, director of Carl Turner Architects and founder/ designer of Pop Brixton, London

Dan Batterton, fund manager - Build to Rent at Legal & General Investment Management

Dipa Joshi, director of Assael Architecture, expert in residential regeneration and acoustic design

More judges to be announced

Entry requirements:

2 x A2 horizontal project panels including but not limited to sketches, sitemaps, diagrams, photographs and charts

1 x text document between 300 – 1000 words

1 x team biographies

Video optional but welcome in a submission

http://www.buildingcentre.co.uk