Alves da Veiga / Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio

From the architect. The Alves da Veiga project aimed to reconvert an old typography, built in the nineteenth century and abandoned for decades, in a set of six apartments, maintaining all the structure and spatial concept of preexistence.

The original building, though appearing from the outside only two storeys, in fact contained a curious floor + mezzanine organization that actually embodied four habitable floors.

Despite the advanced state of degradation, the industrial austerity that we encountered during the first visits served as a starting point for the definition of the proposal.

A simple and strict organization where the spaces are strongly illuminated and marked by the double height of the right feet.

The result is six duplex apartments, where the white walls and ceilings contrasts with the cold concrete in ground floor and heat of the pine on the upper floors.

The staircase, organizer element of the set, is punctuated by a skylight that rescues the light into the building.