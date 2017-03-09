World
i

i

i

h

  Alves da Veiga / Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio

Alves da Veiga / Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio

  • 05:00 - 9 March, 2017
Alves da Veiga / Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From the architect. The Alves da Veiga project aimed to reconvert an old typography, built in the nineteenth century and abandoned for decades, in a set of six apartments, maintaining all the structure and spatial concept of preexistence.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The original building, though appearing from the outside only two storeys, in fact contained a curious floor + mezzanine organization that actually embodied four habitable floors.

Plans
Plans

Despite the advanced state of degradation, the industrial austerity that we encountered during the first visits served as a starting point for the definition of the proposal.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

A simple and strict organization where the spaces are strongly illuminated and marked by the double height of the right feet.

Section
Section

The result is six duplex apartments, where the white walls and ceilings contrasts with the cold concrete in ground floor and heat of the pine on the upper floors.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The staircase, organizer element of the set, is punctuated by a skylight that rescues the light into the building.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
