A Blend of Past and Future - KCAP's Competition-Winning District for Seoul

Save this picture! The scheme's massing responds to the rhythm of surrounding streets. Image Courtesy of KCAP

Rotterdam-based KCAP Architects and Planners have won an international competition to regenerate the ‘Sewoon District 4’ area in the South Korean capital of Seoul. KCAP’s proposal, chosen amongst eight finalists, will see the development of a sustainable mixed use scheme blending future adaptability with respect for cultural heritage.

Save this picture! A modular system allows for future adaptation. Image Courtesy of KCAP

KCAP’s scheme will cover 280,000 square meters, providing retail, entertainment, offices, educational facilities, medical facilities, and a hotel. The proposal’s massing promotes a subtle integration with the urban context by responding to the rhythm of surrounding streets. Blending past and future, the architects have created a sustainable, adaptable scheme which preserves historic structures. A modular system allows for units to be connected or separated, responding to future needs. Meanwhile, the preservation of historic traces and buildings ensures the scheme retains a sense of place and identity, regardless of future adaptations.

[KCAP’s proposal] presented the most suitable strategy for Sewoon District #4 based on excellent understanding of historic and urban conditions of the site – Professor On Young Tae, Selection Jury President.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021, with the scheme opening in 2023.

News via: KCAP Architects and Planners.