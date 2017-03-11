World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center

Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center

New York City’s Barnard College has announced its newest project, the Cheryl and Philp Milstein Teaching and Learning Center, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM).

Serving as a new academic hub at the heart of the Morningside Heights campus, the 128,000-square-foot building will house a “new kind of library that incorporates technologies and learning spaces in an interactive setting and creates an inviting environment that benefits from green spaces.”

Save this picture!
Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center, Courtesy of Barnard College
Courtesy of Barnard College

With a base of five floor and a narrow tower of eleven floors, the new building will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. The space will feature a computational science center, digital commons with innovative teaching labs, two of Barnard’s signature programs, and a social and study space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Barnard College
Courtesy of Barnard College
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Barnard College
Courtesy of Barnard College

The Milstein Center is expected to open in August 2018. Learn more about the project here, and in the video, above.

News via: Barnard College.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center" 11 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806744/barnard-college-releases-som-design-for-new-milstein-center/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »