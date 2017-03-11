Barnard College Releases SOM Design for New Milstein Center

New York City’s Barnard College has announced its newest project, the Cheryl and Philp Milstein Teaching and Learning Center, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM).

Serving as a new academic hub at the heart of the Morningside Heights campus, the 128,000-square-foot building will house a “new kind of library that incorporates technologies and learning spaces in an interactive setting and creates an inviting environment that benefits from green spaces.”

With a base of five floor and a narrow tower of eleven floors, the new building will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. The space will feature a computational science center, digital commons with innovative teaching labs, two of Barnard’s signature programs, and a social and study space.

The Milstein Center is expected to open in August 2018. Learn more about the project here, and in the video, above.

News via: Barnard College.