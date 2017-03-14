World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Mecanoo’s Palace of Justice Nears Completion in Córdoba

Mecanoo’s Palace of Justice Nears Completion in Córdoba

Mecanoo’s Palace of Justice Nears Completion in Córdoba
© Fernando Alda
Mecanoo’s Palace of Justice Nears Completion in Córdoba, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Back in 2006, Mecanoo placed first in an international competition with its winning proposal for a perforated courthouse in Córdoba, combining the area’s historical character with a modern twist. Now, after almost a decade, the Palace of Justice is set for completion later this year, having broken ground in 2015.

Inspired by Córdoba’s Moorish origins, the design balances a contemporary concrete mass with traditional exterior courtyard spaces; a reflection of the plan of the old city. These are faced by colored ceramic tiles, which break the façade’s uniformity.

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda +12

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Programmatically, the courthouse creates ascending levels of privacy, with the open ground floor accommodating public courtrooms, marriage registry, and a restaurant. Below this level reside the archives and the jail cells, while high-security offices occupy the uppermost floors.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

According to Mecanoo, the Palace of Justice will be completed mid-2017. In addition to these new images of the project, check out this intriguing video that offers a glimpse into the construction progress behind the courthouse.

News via: Mecanoo.

Cite: Osman Bari. "Mecanoo’s Palace of Justice Nears Completion in Córdoba" 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806738/mecanoos-palace-of-justice-nears-completion-in-cordoba/>
