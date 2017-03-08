World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Felipe Alarcón Carreño
  6. 2016
  Lautaro House / Felipe Alarcón Carreño

Lautaro House / Felipe Alarcón Carreño

  • 11:00 - 8 March, 2017
Lautaro House / Felipe Alarcón Carreño
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

  • Collaborators

    Juan Paulo Alarcón

  • Structural Consultant

    Pedro Bartolomé

  • Construction

    Felipe Alarcón-Darwin Barra

  • Client

    Private

  • Construction System

    Steel Structure

  • Budget

    USD$320 x m2

  • Site Surface

    160 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Buildings not only convey their physical characteristics, but also symbolic values attributable to experiences and memories, including what we imagine and what we know.

In the case of a house, the bond between the user and the building represents a relationship that gains in symbolic value with everyday use.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

This small house reform explores its user’s connection with the built environment, the meaningful link between materials and its attachment to memories. Therefore, preserving a certain state of affairs would become a disguised way of keeping hopes already dashed by reality, to the detriment of any possibility of improvement. Through architecture, the intention is to give the house a new order, allowing memory and its daily presence to express in a subtle, less concrete way.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The project’s first step is clearance: the decision of establishing what remains and what is removed. This seeks to preserve the original structural matrix (double band) and, in turn, reusing certain materials that connect with preexistences as, for example, some wooden decorations or the old roof tiles as masonry for the façade. In addition, the slanting volume supported by the original structure together with a storage volume magnify the house’s interior void, providing fresh air and new light. 

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

A long window at the top of the volume allows indirect southern light sky to slide through the curved ceiling formed by the structure’s inverted trusses, integrating a previously missing element: the sky.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Cite: "Lautaro House / Felipe Alarcón Carreño" [Casa Lautaro / Felipe Alarcón Carreño] 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806735/lautaro-house-felipe-alarcon-carreno/>
