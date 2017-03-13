World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Gresley Abas Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Wembley Golf Course / Gresley Abas Architects

Wembley Golf Course / Gresley Abas Architects

  • 17:00 - 13 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wembley Golf Course / Gresley Abas Architects
Save this picture!
Wembley Golf Course / Gresley Abas Architects, © Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

© Rob Frith © Rob Frith Courtesy of Austim © Rob Frith +17

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

From the architect. Gresley Abas were shortlisted via public tender to one of 3 architectural practices, and were then awarded the project on the basis of our Concept Design proposal.

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

The project involved replacement of the existing facilities with a range of hospitality offerings, function spaces, new changerooms and office space. Key considerations for the design were to improve the entry sequence of the precinct and to unify the buildings on a central axis to enhance the legibility of the development. 

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

Our design embraces the fantastic views that the site affords over the course and east to the city and makes use of the topography to create an arrangement of simple architectural forms. This creates a strong identity for the development, whilst not competing with the existing facilities.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The development takes the form of a central promenade between 2 buildings, which connects the carpark to the pro shop, and the driving range beyond. This central axis is sheltered by a composite resin canopy, providing weather protection and also cohesion between the different built elements of the design. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Austim
Courtesy of Austim

The north building is conceived of as the ‘wood’ component, clad in horizontal timber battens over insulated, light weight walls.  The building cantilevers over a solid off-form concrete base to the north over the course, utilising the topography to emphasise the lightness of this element. The timber soffit sweeps up at the entry to the function rooms and restaurant in a form reminiscent of the curve of a wooden club.

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

The use of timber cladding and lining is also proposed to extend to the interior of the function spaces, function breakout, restaurant and bar to evoke a sense of warmth and sophistication befitting the history and tradition of a golf club.

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

The southern changeroom building represents the ‘iron’. It is clad in standing seam zinc 

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith

cladding which has a crisp, articulated profile and sophisticated patina, teamed with off-form concrete walls and timber details. The entry blade wall of this building also houses a weathering steel and brass gate, designed by local artist Stuart Green. This building houses the changerooms, toilets and kiosk, which is located at the nexus of the bar and pro shop which serves as a hub of activity for golfers and hospitality patrons alike.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Austim
Courtesy of Austim

The canopy was intended to be a simple, quiet, unifying element for both the new and existing built elements on the site. Made from Fibre Reinforced Plastic, the material is very fluid and lightweight, which gave us freedom of structural approach. The tapered timber clad columns were inspired by the design of antique clubs, with their tapered timber shaft and irons cap. The columns are all set on unique angles to give the visitor the sense that they are passing through a forest as they enter the precinct.

Save this picture!
© Rob Frith
© Rob Frith
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Australia
Cite: "Wembley Golf Course / Gresley Abas Architects" 13 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806721/wembley-golf-course-gresley-abas-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »