How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects

There’s no doubt that one of the best things about architecture is its universality. Wherever you come from, whatever you do, however you speak, architecture has somehow touched your life. However, when one unexpectedly has to pronounce a foreign architect’s name... things can get a little tricky. This is especially the case when mispronunciation could end up making you look less knowledgeable than you really are. (If you're really unlucky, it could end up making you look stupid in front of your children and the whole world.)

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 22 architects with names that are a little difficult to pronounce, and paired them with a recording in which their names are said impeccably. Listen and repeat as many times as it takes to get it right, and you’ll be prepared for any intellectual architectural conversation that comes your way.

1. Adolf Loos

2. Antoni Gaudí

Remember to place your emphasis on the “í.”

3. Benedetta Tagliabue

4. Bjarke Ingels

5. David Adjaye

6. Eero Saarinen

Finns are notorious for their elongated vowel sounds—be sure to exaggerate!

7. Jaques Herzog

8. Juhani Pallasmaa

Once again, the elongated vowels!

9. Jørn Utzon

10. Kazuyo Sejima

11. Kenzō Tange

12. László Moholy-Nagy

In Hungarian, one’s family name is said first, so you may also come across "Moholy-Nagy László." However, after decades working at the Bauhaus in Germany and then in the US, he adopted the Western name order.

13. Le Corbusier

14. Luis Barragán

Barragán is all about rolling your “rrr” sound.

15. Ma Yansong (Mǎ Yánsōng)

In Mandarin, there are 4 main tones that can result in 4 different meanings of the same character. Hitting the right tone is the key to getting this name right.

16. Mies van der Rohe

In German, the “e” at the end of “Rohe” is not silent.

17. Moshe Safdie

18. Pierre de Meuron

19. Smiljan Radić

Although Radić is a Chilean architect, he is of Croatian descent, lending his name a pronunciation that certainly isn’t Spanish.

20. Vo Trong Nghia

21. Wolf D. Prix

"Prix" is pronounced exactly as it’s spelled—not like the "prix" in "Grand Prix" as many seem to believe.

Anyone we've missed out? Comment with any names you find difficult to pronounce, and we can try to figure it out for you in a future article.