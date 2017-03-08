World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details
Save this picture!
6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

The characteristics of Corten steel has been respected by all architects, both for its strength and for its particular color. It corresponds to a type of steel manufactured with a chemical composition that provides an oxidation that protects the piece, practically without altering its mechanical characteristics. The architectural details of Corten steel present a diversity of situations and connections, not only the obvious constructive factor but it also gives an aesthetic value to any architectural project.

We have compiled this list of 6 eye-catching Corten steel construction details that stand out the most.

01. Navarro Correas Winery / aft Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via © aft Arquitectos
via © aft Arquitectos

© Claudio Manzoni © Claudio Manzoni © Claudio Manzoni via © aft Arquitectos +36

02. Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center / Cristian Fernandez Arquitectos + Lateral Arquitectura & Diseño

Save this picture!
via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño
via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño

© Marcos Mendizábal © Marcos Mendizábal © Nico Saieh via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño +36

03. Audenasa Building / Vaillo + Irigaray

Save this picture!
via © Vaillo + Irigaray + Eguinoa
via © Vaillo + Irigaray + Eguinoa

© Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas +36

04. Nestlé Social Block / GH+A Guillermo Hevia

Save this picture!
via © GH+A | Guillermo Hevia
via © GH+A | Guillermo Hevia

© Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona +36

05. New "Cabaña" & Accesses to a Country house / Hidalgo Hartmann

Save this picture!
Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann
Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann

Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of © Hidalgo Hartmann +36

06. Dovecote Studio / Haworth Tompkins | Hunter Douglas

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins
Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins

© Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile +36

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806716/6-eye-catching-corten-steel-construction-details/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »