  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Mário Martins Atelier
  6. 2014
  7. Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier

Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier

  • 02:00 - 9 March, 2017
Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier
Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaboration

    Sónia Fialho, Rui Duarte, Nuno Colaço, Sara Silva, Rui Santos

  • Construtor

    Ilha & Ilha, Lda
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Elliptical House is the result of an idea. It is based on a geometric shape and a volume sculpted by the landscape

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A balance was sought between fullness and emptiness, weight and airiness, light and shade, or, the object and its image. It is a relationship between the real and the imagined, between physical and virtual spaces. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With its elliptical base, the house is deliberately sculptural and organic. It is shaped by the wind and the sea that wants to embrace the wide floating oval which subtly delimits the central patio of the house. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It is important to establish a subtle connection with the house next to it, to the east. A contemporary, dynamic balance was reached, and the same intense white is used in practically all the houses on this gentle, sunny slope. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It is in this ambience that the house should be experienced, without being aware of where the house begins and ends. The fluidity and lightness of its organic design reflects natural shapes, thus defining the house architecturally in its natural setting. And that is the intention for when the building work is completed.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Portugal
Cite: "Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier" [Casa Elíptica / Mário Martins Atelier] 09 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806714/casa-eliptica-mario-martins-atelier/>
