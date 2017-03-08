World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture

Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture

  • 03:00 - 8 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture
Save this picture!
Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture, Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck +25

  • Client

    Private

  • Structural Design

    Mathias Kronreif

  • Total area

    Residential 204 sqm + Cellar 85 sqm + Annex 146 sqm
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

While driving up the long way to „Postalm", an idyllic plateau in Tennen Mountains near Salzburg, you can spot numberless unique viewpoints of the surrounding mountain chain Tennen Mountains and the massif „Dachstein-Tauern". Located on one of those viewpoints an old homestead, abandoned for a long time, was decayed. The Alps offering the perfect requirements for great architecture what makes it remarkable that the balance and the thin line between new architecture and the surrounding scenery rarely succeeds in alpine areas. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

After purchasing the building by a private client, the specific challenge was to find an appropriate solution which is necessary to revitalize buildings that used to be farms. The shape and the materiality of the buildings were nurtured by century old traditional alpine architecture. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

But due to the disrepair of the existence structure one came to a decision to build a new building not far from the old one. The newly built house is used as a private holiday house and its design is characterized by a solid stone plinth with a pending timber work structure which used to be floating over the plinth, and a sharply sliced roof. A tight three-story structure offers the user a generous ground plot, spread over two stories, with four bed- and bathrooms and a wide living-, dining room with a kitchen area in the first floor. Besides the general payload spaces the cellar houses a wellness area and a wine cellar. Huge window openings allowing the user spectacular views of the local alpine scenery of Salzburg. The continuous and bright interior trim paneling of solid cross-laminated timber boards subsidized a comfortable and cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

Product Description. According to the centuries-old and traditional alpine architecture with its charming residential and farm houses the architect emphasized the design of the façade and its appropriate appearance. Using wood as a naturally occurring material in the alpine areas was obvious. With a special treatment of the timber panels, which got charred on the top layer and fixed on the façade and the roof afterwards, the new building conforms itself harmonious into the surrounding scenery and also pays tribute to the common facades of the old farmhouses. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Austria
Cite: "Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806713/leierhof-maximilian-eisenkock-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »