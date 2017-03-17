World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. PI House / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos

PI House / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 17 March, 2017
PI House / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos
PI House / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos, © Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

© Javier Bravo Jabato © Javier Bravo Jabato © Javier Bravo Jabato © Javier Bravo Jabato +33

  • Architects

    Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos

  • Location

    Burgos, Spain

  • Author

    Enrique Jerez Abajo

  • Associate Architect

    Jesús Alonso Ruiz

  • Collaborators Architects

    Koldo Fernandez Gaztelu, Catarina Isabel Faustino Mota

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Javier Bravo Jabato

  • Rigger

    Iván Poncelas Ramón

  • Construction

    Construcciones Gesdesbur SL, Burgos

  • Construction Manager

    María Paz de Quevedo

  • Structure

    Prodabis Ingeniería de Estructuras (David Manso)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

P and I are our clients, a couple who owned a house with a piece of land at this district promoted by Obra Sindical del Hogar (OSH), inaugurated in 1946 and located in the southwest of the city of Burgos.

© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

The original houses are modest, rational, have a simple construction and are based on what could be considered as a vernacular or popular architecture. Unfortunately, nowadays the district is very deteriorated, given that many new houses have been built without any link nor sensitivity to the pre-existence. So, sometimes, the district is unrecognizable.

Axonometrica
Axonometrica

Beyond giving a specific answer to a particular problem, the project proposes a posible solution for future interventions at this district, trying to coordinate new construction with respect for original architecture and urbanism. The project assumes some principles from traditional architecture to adapt them to the present. This way, the old and the new establish a dialogue based on logic, naturalness and tolerance.

© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

Given than P and I’s old house was almost in ruins, together with its small dimensions (50m2 in one floor), it was necessary to build a new house according to their needs. One of the most singular needs was the presence of 2 studios, one for print with a press (for P) and the other for carpentry (for I).

© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

Like the old house, which consisted of 2 pieces with an open space between them, the new house is based on a central patio which links the different spaces around it. Trying to take advantage of the strict urban regulations, which demanded that the new house should be attached to its neighbour, this connection is made by the garaje, allowing to free the main volumen, with 2 floors, and open windows in every façade.

Planta 0
Planta 0
Planta 1
Planta 1

The main volumen, to the northern street, contains the print studio and the night area, while the secondary volumen, to the southern garden, brings the day areas together in an only space. Both volumens are related spatially and visually through the patio, that welcomes people in the pedestrian access and works as a filter between the garden and the print studio, always through the living room. From the main volume’s second floor, and over the secondary volume’s roof, it is possible to enjoy Arlanzón’s wooded riverbank, which flows in the south of the site.

© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

Environmental principles are very important in this project, thanks to its high insulation (15-20cm), adjustable solar protection to the south (blinds, sunshades, grape leaves), natural air circulation or biomass and firewood heating.

Sección transveral 01
Sección transveral 01
Sección transversal 02
Sección transversal 02

The metal structure can be seen in the main spaces thanks to profiled steel deckings, painted white. At the same time, there is a lower ceiling at the level of the doors and the windows, linked to storage (wardrobes and shelves), systems and circulations.

© Javier Bravo Jabato
© Javier Bravo Jabato

Remembering the original ones, the new house has whitewashed façades, Campaspero limestone wainscots and reddish tile roofs. Inside the house, spaces with water are covered by traditional green tiles.  Above all, we have tried that P and I identify with their house, and that with the use and the passing of time they turn it into their home.

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "PI House / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos" [Casa PI / Gaztelu Jerez Arquitectos] 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806704/pi-house-gaztelu-jerez-arquitectos/>
