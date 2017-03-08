World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Germany
  5. Bernardo Bader Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten

  • 02:00 - 8 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten
Save this picture!
Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten, Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten

From the architect. Topographically attractively situated at the Nagelfluhrücken, next to the Krumbacher moor, the existing Lourdes –Chapel was rebuilt. A renovation of the old chapel was no longer possible and to regenerate the existing was not the desired aim of the community of Krumbach. Rather, to use the existing knowledge and the courage to create the new. Several years of designing and constructing made an exempla- ry project visible. More than a hundred of volunteers made it possible to realize the project.

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Model
Model

The chapel Salgenreute unites the historical and traditional aspect that characterizes many places in the Bregenzerwald. The chapel is built out of wood and stone. The sun is going to change the wooden façade it will turn darker, black in the south, silver-grey in the north, just like the old farmhouses from the area. The basic shape is based on the existing 200 year old chapel and includes a main ship as well as an apse.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten

The shape of the room is new - an outstanding steep rising spatial folding made out of wood. The inside of the chapel is dominated by the homogeneous material of the wall and the roof. The light that shines through the frontal window is providing a special atmosphere. The statue of mother of God, originated from the existing building, is arranged in an other way than in the classical concepts at the side of the apse. The view straight ahead through the white apse leads directly into the nature. Whoever enters the chapel leaves the solid ground and proceeds a reflective journey.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Courtesy of Bernardo Bader Architekten
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Chapel Germany
Cite: "Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806703/kapelle-salgenreute-bernardo-bader-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »